Imagine a world where every child starts kindergarten eager and ready to learn, equipped with the skills and confidence needed for academic success. With your support, United Way of Greater Cincinnati (UWGC) is committed to making this vision a reality through programs like Success By 6® that focus on early childhood education and parent engagement.

The foundation of a child’s academic journey is laid long before they step foot in a classroom. Research tells us that about 90 percent of brain development occurs by age 5. That’s why investing in early childhood education is so essential.

“We want more children in our region to have positive early learning experiences,” says Moira Weir, President and CEO of UWGC. “It’s imperative that children get a proper head start so they can thrive, now and in the future.”

Parents and caregivers are the first and most influential teachers in a child’s life. Through initiatives like Success By 6, United Way empowers families with resources and knowledge right from the start. The organization shares with parents the critical role they play in their child’s education journey, beginning as early as their first visit to a pediatrician’s office. With your support, United Way can reach more families and equip them with the tools they need to support their child’s development.

Access to preschool is a game-changer for children, significantly increasing their readiness for kindergarten and beyond. Sadly, not all families have equal access to quality early education. United Way works tirelessly to advocate for increased access to preschool and to remove barriers that prevent children from benefiting from these crucial programs. Your donation can help expand access and ensure that every child has the opportunity to succeed.

By supporting United Way’s early education initiatives, you are making a tangible difference in the lives of children in our community. Success By 6 has already led to significant improvements, including a 208 percent increase in quality-rated early care and education centers. But there is still more work to be done.

Your donation will directly support programs that promote early education, empower families and pave the way for a successful future for our children.

Together, we can ensure that every child enters kindergarten ready to learn and succeed. Let’s invest in their future starting today.

