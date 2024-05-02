Neighborhood Bars: Central

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LANCE ADKINS

Gas Light Café

Once upon a time, this was an ice cream and candy shop, then a luncheonette, but for more than 30 years, the Art Deco booths with zig-zag mirrors have held patrons hoisting frosty mugs or burgers and fries. The Gas Light Café is a Pleasant Ridge staple, a place to watch the Xavier game or grab a quick bite, and with a rear entrance and the parking lot it shares with Everybody’s Records, it’s a convenient and welcoming spot. 6104 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge, (513) 631-6977

Redwine & Co.

Reading’s Bridal District might seem like an odd place for a hangout spot, but Seth and Lindsey Redwine’s eponymous bar is comfortable enough to make you want to say “I do”—if only to another order of crispy Brussels sprouts. The Redwines brought this space, which has housed all manner of local watering holes, back to life in 2017, adding an onsite food truck and back patio. When the weather’s nice, the garage doors roll up and you can enjoy the breeze. 20 W. Benson St., Reading, (513) 975-0440, redwineandcompany.com

Quatman Café

Today’s Quatman Café is light and open with a u-shaped bar in the center of its space, TVs overhead, and friendly servers greeting regulars with their drink orders as they walk in. If you remember its previous incarnation, with the bar on the right and tables crowded in, you might think things have gone upscale—but fear not. Daily specials still include the drink of your choice, including beer, a portion of that old bar is now the checkout counter, and the old cooler door hangs on the wall. 2434 Quatman Ave., Norwood, (513) 731-4370, quatmancafe.com

Don’t Forget to Try…

Indian Mound Café→ The slogan here is “Tasty brew, friendly crew, great menu.”

Fries Café→ Craft brews, pool and shuffleboard, and a large outdoor space for live music.

3247 Jefferson Ave., Corryville, (513) 818-9059

Chicken on the Run→ A neighborhood staple with a strong menu and good drinks.

7255 Ohio Ave., Deer Park, (513) 791-6577

Logo's Sports Bar and Grill→ Large central bar, drink specials, and plenty of screens for whatever your game is.

8954 Blue Ash Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 791-7700

Murphy's Pub→ Established in 1969, Murphy's offers steel-tipped darts, two patios, and a college crowd.

2329 W. Clifton Ave., Clifton Heights, (513) 721-6148

Deer Park Tavern→ Cheap beers, cornhole, and a ton of patio space.

7228 Blue Ash Rd., Deer Park, (513) 791-3178

