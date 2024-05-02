Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 3-5

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PURRFECT DAY CAT CAFE

It’s a jam-packed weekend in the city. Besides the regular celebrations of the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo, downtown will be crawling with runners for The Flying Pig Marathon. Don’t worry if you don’t want to participate in any of those things! There will be plenty of events for you. Just make sure you keep an eye on Flying Pig traffic.

Cincinnati Zoo Giraffe and Elephant Breakfast

What better motivation is there for waking up early then getting to hang out at the zoo? For this edition of Breakfast with the Animals you’ll enjoy special encounters with the giraffes and elephants. The morning will start with a breakfast buffet followed the Animal Care Staff’s exclusive chats and presentations. Tickets are $125 and include parking and zoo admission for the rest of the day. Kids ages two and under are free. Friday, May 3, 7-9 a.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Clifton

Ludlow Derby

It’s a derby in Kentucky, but it’s not the Kentucky Derby. For 45 years people have gathered in Northern Kentucky to watch a bunch of bizarrely named rats race to the finish (a piece of cheese hidden in a maze). This year, the race will be election themed so expect plenty of rodents combined with with off-color political jokes. The winner of “the most deranged two minutes in sports” gets a couple thousand dollars and a spot in the Ludlow Derby Hall of Fame. All money raised in the Running of the Rats goes to support local youth sports. Friday, May 3, 6 p.m., Covington Turner Society, 447 W Pike St., Covington

Cincinnati Dog Treat Festival

With so many food festivals taking place this time of year, it’s time there was one for dogs too. Bring your furry friend to Sonder Brewing and let them enjoy samples from a variety of vendors. Everything from baked treats to frozen treats to jerky treats will be on offer. If you want to build your pet family, there will be adoptable dogs available looking for forever homes. Free goodie bags will go out to the first 30 people who visit the Red Dog Pet Resort booth. Saturday, May 4, 12-3 p.m., Sonder Brewing, 8584 Duke Blvd., Mason

GrowFest

Also known as THE Plant Sale, GrowFest is the Civic Garden Center’s celebration and sale of all things gardening. Most of the plants for sale this year will be pollinator-friendly perennials, native species, herbs, and unique heirloom vegetables. There will also be panels and presentations throughout the day on topics like soil health and local food access. Kids activities, live music, and food trucks will also be around to make GrowFest the gardening party of the year. Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Civic Garden Center, 2715 Reading Rd., Clifton

Star Wars vs. Kentucky Derby Drag Show

Did you know the Kentucky Derby happens to fall on May the Fourth (Star Wars Day)? Drag queens will come together that night to sip mint juleps and combine both cultures (nerd and genteel) into something both glamorous and cosmic. The event, which benefits Ohio Alleycat Resource, will be hosted by Molly Mormen and the Imperial Queen City Court of the Buckeye Empire. Dressing up in Derby and/or Star Wars attire is encouraged. Saturday, May 4, 5 p.m., Knox Joseph Distillery at OTR Stillhouse, 2017 Branch St., Over-the-Rhine

GeoFair 2024

It’s the 59th annual convention for all things rock, mineral, gem, and fossil in Cincinnati. Vendors and collectors from all over the country will gather at the Sharonville Convention center to celebrate geology. There will be lectures by earth scientists and paleontologists, competitive crystal and fossil exhibitions, swap stations, geode cracking, free fossils and minerals for kids under 12, and more. Admission is $12 for one day, $18 for two, $5 for children, and free for teachers with ID and scouts in uniform. Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Purrfect Day Café Kitten Shower

Covington’s cat café is inviting the public to spend some cuddle time with their tiniest little kittens for a good cause. During the kitten shower, all money raised by reservations will go to Cincinnati Animal Care, the League for Animal Welfare, and PAWS. For $30 you’ll get to have 25 minutes of kitty snuggle time, $2 to use on food or merch, a sticker, and the opportunity to enter into giveaways. Item donations are encouraged. You have to schedule a time slot in advance and children under six are not permitted. Sunday, May 5, 1-5 p.m., Purrfect Day Cat Café, 25 W 8th St., Covington