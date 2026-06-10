Dine Al Fresco at These Seven Spots This Summer

Photograph courtesy A Tavola

With summer close on our heels and the weather getting ever warmer, a number of favorite Cincinnati spots have opened their patios and decks for al fresco dining. Check out these restaurant patios to bask in the sun and feel the breeze as you eat.

A Tavola

A Tavola Bar + Trattoria (an Italian word for “eatery”) is a neighborhood-focused restaurant in Madeira, featuring scratch-made pizza and pasta recipes and an extensive wine and cocktail selection. The lowkey and family-owned restaurant has a large patio and outdoor bar with covered seating. Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, A Tavola was recently named one of the Best of the Midwest 2026 by Midwest Living magazine. 7022 Miami Ave., Madeira, (513) 272-0192

Arnold’s Bar & Grill

Arnold’s is the oldest continuously operating bar in Cincinnati, first opened in 1861, and is famously known for its Greek spaghetti—a buttery, garlicky variant topped with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, and bacon, served since 1954. A covered courtyard features live music every night and regularly hosts events such as trivia throughout the year. The courtyard, which was originally a horse stable, is even heated during the winter so customers can enjoy it all year round. 210 E. Eighth St., downtown, (513) 421-6234

Luca Bistro

Located in Mt. Adams, Luca Bistro offers authentic French cuisine, including its popular steak frites and steamed mussels. Chef and owner Frederic Maniet has transformed the large outdoor patio into a space reminiscent of restaurants in his hometown in southern France. The start of summer marks the return of Rosé All Day, where on the third Saturday of each month, Luca Bistro provides rosé by the glass, along with live music and artists on its shaded patio. 934 Hatch St., Mt. Adams, (513) 621-5822

Ruth’s Parkside Café

Community-friendly and great for families, Ruth’s offers a combination of American food and friendly staff. Homemade pies and sandwiches are just some of the dishes available on the menu, which also features vegan and gluten-free options. Inside, customers can view art exhibitions by local artists in the dining rooms, which rotate every two months, but outside is the star of the show this summer. Staff leave dining tables and chairs on the restaurant’s large lawn all year long, but umbrellas help provide shade from the blistering summer sun. 1550 Blue Rock St., Northside, (513) 542-7884

Photograph courtesy Zingaro

Zingaro

Recently opened in March, Chef Fabio Viviani’s newest Italian joint Zingaro has already garnered its share of positive reviews. Now that its spacious outdoor patio is open, customers can enjoy housemade pasta, salads, desserts, and an extensive wine collection on warm summer nights. Also located in-house is Viaggio Craft Cocktail Bar, featuring cocktails inspired by countries around the world. 5380 Medpace Way, Madisonville, (513) 837-2916

Incline Public House

The most striking aspect of Incline Public House is its gorgeous view of the Cincinnati skyline. Positioned on top of a hill, which used to be the incline to Price Hill, the restaurant overlooks downtown, the valley, and the Ohio River. It’s a beautiful sight for a nice meal on the restaurant’s patio. Incline’s menu blends comfort food with a gourmet twist. Standout items include the braised short rib grilled cheese and a giant soft pretzel with beer cheese. 2601 W. Eighth St., Price Hill, (513) 251-3000

Mama’s on Main

Unlike other traditional Italian restaurants you might find in the area, Mama’s brings the New York City-style of red sauce Italian cuisine to Covington. The restaurant offers rooftop dining, with both an enclosed area that’s open all year long and an open space that looks over Covington’s Mainstrasse Village. A front patio has also opened for the summer. 621 Main St., Covington, (859) 360-6051