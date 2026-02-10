NKY Opera Singer to Attend Prestigious Merola Summer Program

Photograph by Samuel Greenhill Photography

Every year, the prestigious, world-renowned Merola Opera Program hosts a summer training program in San Francisco for 28 rising artists. In 2026 alone, more than 1,500 singers, directors, and musicians applied for the program. Only about two percent received an acceptance letter.

Northern Kentucky native Logan Wagner, a tenor opera singer currently in residency at the Pittsburgh Opera, was one of them.

Wagner grew up on the quiet, suburban shores of Villa Hills. This wasn’t the first time he had applied for the Merola Opera Program, but it was the first time he saw the gleaming words, “acceptance.” A wave of accomplishment flooded over him. “It’s just this feeling…of what you’re doing is right,” he says. “It’s a stamp of approval in the industry.”

For more than 60 years, Merola—one of the oldest opera training programs in the world—has launched talented artists into the music industry. Well-known opera singers like Rolando Villazón, a stage director, author, and TV personality, and Joyce DiDonato, a Grammy-winning American artist, participated in the program and moved on to have accomplished careers.

Photograph by David Bachman Photography

According to Merola Opera Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson, the program prioritizes individual attention for each artist. Participants train in a variety of disciplines, from piano and vocal lessons to financial management and personal wellness. “It’s very important to everyone on our team that people can thrive as human beings, in addition to being excellent musicians,” she says.

Throughout the 12-week program, the artists will participate in Merola’s summer projects. Matheson says Wagner is set to appear in both Ariadne auf Naxos and The Tragedy of Carmen.

“I’m really looking forward to having Logan with us,” she says. “He’s exactly the kind of artist that we’re interested in. He’s such an open, curious musician. I think he’s going to thrive with us.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the legacy of Merola Opera,” Wagner adds, “and I’m ready to be a sponge for the summer.”

Wagner, now 28 years old, found his love for music early in childhood. Growing up, he heard sweet and smooth sounds drifting off thekeyboard every night—his father has dedicated the last 40 years to playing piano in a cover band, The Fast Forward Band.

“I learned discipline through him, without him even knowing,” Wagner says. “He’s the one who introduced me to music, and my mom helped foster it.”

Photograph by David Bachman Photography

Wagner adored the movie Annie as a child. The film pushed him into musical theater, and in high school he connected with Karl Resnik, a local theater coach. Once, amid a lesson, Wagner says Resnik abruptly stopped and asked him if he could dance, a vital part of musical theater. Wagner answered honestly: “No.”

In that moment, uncertainty fled in. He watched Resnik step away and disappear momentarily, then suddenly reappear with an opera aria—a solo opera song—in hand.

“I just started singing because I couldn’t dance, and then I fell in love with it,” Wagner says. “I love the way that opera communicates to an audience … it is very different from a lot of other art forms.”

Wagner continued training at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, or CCM. He received an undergraduate degree, a master’s degree, and an artistic diploma, supported by CCM professors Quinn Ankrum, Kenneth Shaw, and Amy Johnson.

Looking forward, Wagner says he dreams of having the chance to support wide-eyed, small-town singers starting in the industry.

“I would like to be able to help other young singers, and other young gay kids, like myself, [who] don’t really feel like they can dream bigger than their little community,” Wagner says. “I’d like to help people realize that it is possible.”