Cincinnati’s Unique Mascot Yearbook

The Blue Blob
Xavier University
TBB was created in 1985 as a kid-friendly alternative when spirit squad coordinator Sally Watson noticed the Musketeer mascot D’Artagnan was frightening children.
Highlights: Appearing in two SportsCenter commercials
The Madhatters
Oyler School
A very merry un-birthday to the mascot of this Lower Price Hill public school named after the former hat factory with which it shared a street.
Senior Quote: “We’re all mad here!”
The Pandas
Mt. Notre Dame Academy
In 1976, sophomore Beverly Rosing submitted a list of every stuffed animal in her bedroom for a mascot contest. Judges picked the panda for being uniquely identifiable and having the school’s initials in its name.
Highlights: Being recognized by USA Today in 2013 as one of the most unique high school sports mascots in the country.
Stinker the Skunk
Art Academy of Cincinnati
While Stinker was formally introduced in 2018, he’s been a fixture of AAC culture since the ’90s when the school’s intramural soccer team stunk so bad they decided to become The Stinks.
Mephitidae President of Annual Stinkstock Festival
The Dolphins
Covington Sixth District Elementary School
Over a decade ago, then-principal Tony Ross—a Miami Dolphins fan—got students to vote on a new mascot to replace the racially insensitive Apaches. Through the power of democracy (and light suggestion), they landed on the Dolphins.
Senior Quote: “Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee”
Fighting Camels
Campbell County High School
Despite being the mascot since the 1930s, the origins of the Fighting Camel remain up for debate even among experts at the Campbell County Historical Society. It was chosen either because camel sounds like Campbell or the school’s town (Alexandria) evokes the Egyptian city of the same name, which can be associated with camels.
Superlative: Voted Most Mysterious
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