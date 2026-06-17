Cincinnati’s Unique Mascot Yearbook

Illustration by Jessica Dunham

The Blue Blob

Xavier University

TBB was created in 1985 as a kid-friendly alternative when spirit squad coordinator Sally Watson noticed the Musketeer mascot D’Artagnan was frightening children.

Highlights: Appearing in two SportsCenter commercials

The Madhatters

Oyler School

A very merry un-birthday to the mascot of this Lower Price Hill public school named after the former hat factory with which it shared a street.

Senior Quote: “We’re all mad here!”

Illustration by Jessica Dunham

The Pandas

Mt. Notre Dame Academy

In 1976, sophomore Beverly Rosing submitted a list of every stuffed animal in her bedroom for a mascot contest. Judges picked the panda for being uniquely identifiable and having the school’s initials in its name.

Highlights: Being recognized by USA Today in 2013 as one of the most unique high school sports mascots in the country.

Illustration by Jessica Dunham

Stinker the Skunk

Art Academy of Cincinnati

While Stinker was formally introduced in 2018, he’s been a fixture of AAC culture since the ’90s when the school’s intramural soccer team stunk so bad they decided to become The Stinks.

Mephitidae President of Annual Stinkstock Festival

Illustration by Jessica Dunham

The Dolphins

Covington Sixth District Elementary School

Over a decade ago, then-principal Tony Ross—a Miami Dolphins fan—got students to vote on a new mascot to replace the racially insensitive Apaches. Through the power of democracy (and light suggestion), they landed on the Dolphins.

Senior Quote: “Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee”

Illustration by Jessica Dunham

Fighting Camels

Campbell County High School

Despite being the mascot since the 1930s, the origins of the Fighting Camel remain up for debate even among experts at the Campbell County Historical Society. It was chosen either because camel sounds like Campbell or the school’s town (Alexandria) evokes the Egyptian city of the same name, which can be associated with camels.

Superlative: Voted Most Mysterious