Try These Dishes for International Carrot Day

Veggie lovers, rejoice! April 4 is International Carrot Day, so take your pick from these local carrot-based dishes.

Carrot Cake

Made with fresh carrots and cream cheese-infused frosting, this rich cake is adorned with walnuts, carrot-shaped which chocolate, and a dusting of cinnamon. The BonBonerie, 2030 Madison Rd., O’Bryonville, (513) 321-3399

Korean Carrots

Sold by the pound, these sweet-and-sour fermented carrots can be eaten as a side dish or used as a garnish on your protein of choice. The Pickled Pig, 645 E. McMillian St., Walnut Hills, (513) 748-7114

Charred Carrot

Seasoned with ras el hanout (cumin, cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric) and dukkah (an Egyptian spice blend with toasted nuts and sesame seeds), this carrot is a Middle Eastern dream. The Aperture, 900 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills, (513) 872-1970

Parisian Carrot Salad

This fresh acidic carrot salad, featuring toasted hazelnut, parsley, and cider vinaigrette, is the perfect crunchy primer for Colette’s “mostly French” menu. Colette, 1400 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-1018

Roasted Carrot Sandwich

Not interested in carrots as a side or on a salad? The garlic yogurt, sauce romesco, kale, and focaccia that make up this sandwich give the vegetable some heft. The Wheel, 3805 Brotherton Rd., Oakley, (513) 271-0291