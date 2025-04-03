Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 4-6

Photo courtesy Skate Downtown Cincy

April showers sure are here. While it’s still to early for May flowers, some fun events are sprouting up around town ready for you to check out this weekend.

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Opening Weekend

The Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured exhibit all about the history and cultural impact of Barbie opens to the public on Friday, April 4. The collection with over 300 artifacts including an original doll from 1959 will be on display until Sep 1. Tickets are purchased separately from museum admission with a premium Barbie Dream Package option that includes a ticket, Barbie sunglasses, and a Malibu keychain. Fri, Apr 4-Sun, Apr 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Alyson Gerber Book Signing and Discussion of The Liars Society: A Risky Game

Bestselling author Alyson Gerber will be at Joseph-Beth signing and discussing the newest addition to her mystery series for middle grade readers, The Liars Society: A Risky Game. Fellow young adult author Debbie Riguad will moderate the discussion. Admission is free, but an RSVP is requested. Fri, Apr 4, 7 p.m., Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 2692 Madison Rd., Norwood

Trisha Paytas: The Eras of Trish Tour

YouTube sensation and living meme Trisha Paytas is bringing her tour featuring her most popular original songs, covers, and comedy bits to the Taft Theatre. Tickets start at $60. Fri, Apr 4, 7:30 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Wake N Skate with DJ Jigg

Wake N Skate from Skate Downtown Cincy is back for April with music, yoga, coffee, breakfast, and plenty of roller skating. Soaring Soul Wellness will lead a yoga session at 10 a.m., family skate will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 12:30-2 p.m. will be an exclusively adult skate. Admission is five dollars or free with a CRC membership will skate rental included. Sat, Apr 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., OTR Community Center, 1710 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Imago Market in the Woods

On Saturday, the west side nature center will be transformed into a combination vendor market and yard sale. 30 local artisans like Hidden Gems Bookshop, Succulent Señorita Greenhouse, and Tikkun Farm will be set up alongside a secondhand market of items donated by the community. All secondhand yard sale proceeds will go to Imago. Sat, Apr 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Imago, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

Cincinnati Cyclones Final Home Game of the Season

It’s your last chance to see the 2024-2025 Cincinnati Cyclones hit the ice at Heritage Bank Center. For the final home game of the season, the Cyclones will be taking on the Toledo Walleye. Plus, as a way of thanking the fans, all hotdogs, sodas, and beers will only cost two dollars. Sat, Apr 5, 4 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Caracole AIDS Walk + Run 5k/10k

It’s time for Caracole’s annual fundraising race for AIDS care. At 9 a.m., the 5k/10k will take off with a 5k walking option. New for this year, at 8:45 a.m., there will be a short kids fun run for ages 3-12 where each finisher will receive a medal. Also new for this year will be the post-event brunch from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Blue Jay Restaurant. Registration is $30 for the 5k, $45 for the 10k, $20 for the kids fun run and kids 5k, and $35 for kids 10k. Sun, Apr 6, 9-11 a.m., Spring Grove Cemetery Funeral Home Entrance, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Northside

First Sunday Hike With a Shelter Dog

The League for Animal Welfare is bringing some of their adoptable dogs to Ault Park so they can socialize and enjoy a good walk. The pups will get to hike with their new friends for two hours. All handlers must be 18 or older and register with carrie@lfaw.org to get a dog. Sun, Apr 6, 9-11 a.m., Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Cir., Mt. Lookout

Cincinnati Public Schools All-Star Basketball Showcase

The best boys and girls basketball players from the entire CPS district will be coming together to showcase their skills and raise money for Project Connect. In addition to the all-star games themselves, there will be a skills contest, three-point contest, dunk contest, and cheer performance. Tickets are $20. Sun, Apr 6, 12:30 p.m., Fifth Third Arena, 2700 O’Varsity Way, Corryville