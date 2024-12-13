Time Travel in Silverton

Photograph by Lance Adkins

In what looks like a small shack just off the train tracks in Silverton, you’ll find decades of the village’s history. The Silverton Museum was built in 1976 as a train station replica. “They built this as a model of the station that used to be on the other side of the tracks,” says longtime museum volunteer Dolline Colter. “From then on it housed memorabilia from members of the community.” Silverton citizens have donated all kinds of items to the museum that you can see on display—newspapers, maps, signs, trophies, a potbelly stove, even a jacket lined with spoons that once belonged to the saxophonist of the local “Kitchen Band.”

Photograph by Lance Adkins

The organization that runs the museum, Silverton Block Watch, is hoping to raise more support for both renovations and research as the area develops. For example, Colter has been finding documentation about the neighborhood’s integration history. “[Colter] is now starting to bring these things to light, and I think it’s just going to make the place more interesting,” says Silverton Block Watch President Don Kincaid. “The more support we have, the more we can pull together information.”

The Silverton Museum is open from 2 to 5 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday.