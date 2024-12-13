Thriftmas Could Save the Planet and Your Wallet

Photograph courtesy Indigo Hippo

Christmas time is here, a time for joy and over-consumption. Consumer spending on the winter holidays is expected to reach a record of $902 per person this year according to the National Retail Federation. However, some young parents are taking a different path, shopping completely second-hand for the holidays and sharing their experience on social media.

TikTok user @tayler_logan set a $150 budget to shop for her three kids. She says, “Christmas is a holiday that is so commercialized…this year we are going to thrift our kids Christmas.” Viewers of this trend have celebrated shoppers for thinking more sustainably and striving to find unique, nostalgia-filled gifts.

If you are looking to ease your eco-guilt and (maybe) save a few bucks this year, check out the city’s premier destinations for second-hand toys and other festive finds.

Road to Past Collectibles

This vintage toy chest will transport you right back to the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Road to Past Collectibles specializes in vintage to modern toys, sports cards, comics, memorabilia, and more. Score finds from 25-cent Hot Wheels to original Star Wars action figures to Barbie dolls. 4486 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 236-8788, @roadtothepast

Riverside Centre Antique Mall

With more than 30,000 square feet of shopping space, Riverside Centre Antique Mall is a one-stop wonder for gifts this holiday season. A wide list of vendors presents the opportunity to shop vintage toys, of course, but also clothing, art, furniture, holiday decor, and more. 3742 Kellogg Ave., Columbia-Tusculum, (513) 996-2014, facebook.com/riversidecentreantiques

Indigo Hippo

Any crafty folks in your life? Shop Indigo Hippo, a donation-based nonprofit art supply store, for painting and drawing supplies, stamps, stickers, craft sets, books, and more. The storefront is pay-what-you-can, ensuring you will find a variety of gifts that will fit your budget this year. 1334 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 918-4917, indigohippo.org

Earth to Kentucky

A sci-fi lover’s dream, Earth to Kentucky offers old-school and one-of-a-kind artist-made toys, pins, prints, posters, and apparel. The shop specializes in “the unusual,” and merchandise rotates day to day, guaranteeing you will find that perfect unique gift. 836 Main St., Covington, earth2kentucky.com

O’Smiley’s Dolls & Collectibles

Embrace your inner child’s whimsy with a stop into O’Smiley’s Dolls & Collectibles. The veteran toy store is packed with hard-to-find merchandise and accessories. It’s most known for its wide selection of popular dolls, including Barbie, Monster High, and Hello Kitty. Nostalgia can also be delivered right to your doorstep when you shop online via eBay. 2103 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, (513) 233-3655, osmileysdollsandcollectibles.com