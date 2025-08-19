Three Big Questions As the Reds Try to Solidify Their Playoff Push

Typically, by the middle of August, a good big league team has a pretty solid idea of its identity. Roles are defined, the lineup is settled, and the stage is set for the stretch run of the season. The Cincinnati Reds are still right in the playoff mix, knocking at the door in the wild card race and trailing the New York Mets by a game after Monday night’s win over the Angels in Anaheim. But right now the Reds roster is at a fork in the road in several key spots.

There’s a lot that’s still unsettled for the Reds as they embark on a three-city West Coast road trip. It’s an important stretch for manager Terry Francona, who faces a lot of choices on a daily basis that aren’t very clear cut.

Here are the three biggest unanswered questions for the Reds that could help define this stretch run.

What is Matt McLain’s role?

After the Reds targeted third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes at the trade deadline, President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall stressed how important defense has become for the team. Instead of acquiring an established slugger, the Reds added an elite defensive third baseman. The hope was that Cincinnati would build one of the best infield defenses in MLB with Spencer Steer at first, Matt McLain at second, Elly De La Cruz at short, and Hayes at third.

The biggest hiccup in that plan right now appears to be McLain’s ability to contribute offensively. After being an everyday player from April through July, he’s been on the bench at the start of five of the Reds’ previous 12 games.

McLain was the No. 2 hitter in the Reds’ lineup through the end of July, but he still hasn’t turned the corner and tapped into his power. He’s one of the Reds’ most talented players, but he’s also hitting .222 with well below average power production and a concerning strikeout rate. His biggest strength right now is that he’s a tremendous second baseman with terrific range, arm strength, and consistency.

Gavin Lux has been making more starts at second base in McLain’s place, and his poor performance in that spot helped lead to a Reds loss Friday against the Brewers. Santiago Espinal has also made some starts at second base vs. left-handed pitching. A solid defender, he doesn’t bring the defensive upside that McLain has. The difference is that while Espinal has hit left-handed pitching at a pretty solid level, McLain has struggled against those matchups.

Francona has options at second base, and what he’s been doing at that position recently has been the most interesting detail as the Reds announce the lineup on a daily basis.

Who is the bullpen’s seventh-inning reliever?

At the trade deadline, the Reds also acknowledged that the team needed relief help. But since prices for setup relievers were so high the front office got creative. The Reds added starting pitcher Zack Littell, which at the time allowed them to slide Nick Martinez over to the bullpen. Martinez was going to become a high-leverage reliever for the Reds, but Nick Lodolo’s recent blister issue that landed him on the injured list led to Martinez quickly moving back into the rotation.

Tony Santillan has been a strong eighth inning guy all season, and Emilio Pagán has been a good closer despite a few slipups over the weekend against the Brewers. The next-most important spot in the bullpen still appears to be wide open.

Ideally, Lodolo returns from the injured list next week and allows the team to move Martinez back into that role. Chase Burns was going to be a factor in the bullpen until he landed on the injured list with a flexor strain. His ability to contribute in a new role when he comes back will be a big storyline in September.

The Reds hoped at one point that prospects like Luis Mey, Connor Phillips, or Zach Maxwell would be ready for high-leverage roles at this point of the season, but the three young pitchers have experienced ups and downs.

Graham Ashcraft and Scott Barlow have been the Reds’ seventh-inning relievers all season, but walks have prevented them from fully hitting their strides. Ashcraft has taken a step forward in August following a more challenging July, and he’s stuck in this role for now.

Experience or upside on the bench?

The Reds recently brought Will Benson back up from the minors, and he immediately became the team’s best bench power bat. He barrels up line drives at a standout level, and the 27-year-old has made significant improvements this season.

Down in Triple-A, the Reds’ top hitting prospects are tearing the cover off the ball. Third baseman Sal Stewart is hitting .324 through his first month in Louisville with six homers in 27 games, and left fielder Hector Rodriguez is hitting .313 through his first month. Both prospects are viewed as core pieces of the Reds’ future.

Back in 2023, the Reds called up Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte late in the season to round out the team’s bench. The Reds will have the ability to add an extra position player to the team when rosters expand to 28 players at the start of September, and both Stewart and Rodriguez are making a great case to be contributors down the stretch in Cincinnati.

Charlie Goldsmith has covered the Reds and Bengals since 2020, and his newsletter on the teams can be found at charlieschalkboard.substack.com. He’s @CharlieG__ on X.