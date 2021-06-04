This Summer, Plan a Treasure Hunt at these Four Outdoor Vintage Markets

A trip to an outdoor flea market means you don’t have to compromise on enjoying the warm weather while looking for quality items. Whether you’re seriously into antiquing or just looking to explore the vintage scene with your family, these four local outdoor markets have something for everyone this summer.

Photograph Courtesy Charm at the Farm

Tri-State Antique Market

Billed as Indiana’s largest antiques and vintage market, this Lawrenceburg staple is anticipating a new surge in antique inventory following the mass cleaning sprees of COVID-19. And you can be sure you’re getting authentic vintage items—Tri-State Antique Market asks dealers that all items are at least 30 years old and out of production.

“We really do try to keep it a true antique show, as opposed to maybe some of the flea markets where kind of anything goes, as far as what gets sold,” says event promoter Aaron Metzger. Among the cool vintage finds are Rookwood pottery, primitives from the 1700–1800s and Mid-Century Modern pieces from the 1950s and ’60s. This outdoor market also has free parking, dining options, and shaded rest areas to make your antiquing day complete. 351 E. Eads Parkway, Lawrenceburg, (513) 702-2680

Charm at the Farm

Founded and run by two best friends and working moms, this vintage market in Lebanon is a celebration of all things rustic and chic. Located on a former Clydesdale horse farm, Charm at the Farm is an open-air market featuring antique and handmade items from vendors, many of which are small, women-owned businesses. To celebrate the market’s fifth anniversary, Charm is supporting Eve Center and Sifa Collective, two organizations dedicated to uplifting women in Cincinnati and Africa. This year, Charm will also feature food trucks like Wild Banana and Smokin’ Inferno.

For an exclusive experience, purchase a VIP ticket, which grants reentry all three days, a free drink ticket, exclusive vendor discounts, and freebies. The relaxing atmosphere and unique finds have regular attendees—lovingly dubbed “Charmers”—coming back time and time again. “They feel like it’s their happy place,” says co-owner Jayme Kuenkel. 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd, Lebanon

Photograph Courtesy Charm at the Farm

The City Flea

With a wide variety that ranges from vintage clothing to ukuleles, The City Flea’s picture-perfect location in Washington Park offers a true city market experience. Among the 150-plus vendors, you’ll find everything from jewelry and candles to T-shirts, mobile boutiques, and tented food options. This month, The City Flea will host Cincinnati-favorite food vendors including Coffee Emporium, Street Pops, and Chili Hut. For the kid in all of us, check out the Kids Market in August to explore the products from pint-sized entrepreneurs. This market “speak[s] for itself,” says creator and operator Nick Dewald. 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Photograph courtesy City Flea.

Burlington Antique Show

Celebrating 40 years this summer, the Burlington Antique Show will be open every third Sunday of the month. And if you’re looking for one-of-a-kind pieces for your home, you’ll want to be there. Vintage advertising signs, stained glass windows, and parts of Painted Ladies homes are popular finds at the show. The 200 dealers offer a little bit of everything, including antique toys, vinyl albums, and custom jewelry.

The show’s location at the Boone County Fairgrounds makes for a peaceful outdoor environment to browse. “It’s like therapy,” says manager Tony Pham. Buyers travel from all over the country to visit Burlington Antique Show, and it was even featured on the PBS television series Market Warriors. If you just can’t wait to get there, you can purchase an early admission ticket for $6 to enter at 6 a.m. 5819 Idlewild Rd., Burlington, (513) 922-6847