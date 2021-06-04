Where to Get Your Fix on National Doughnut Day

Your eyes will glaze over for these sweet treats from six local doughnut shops.

National Doughnut Day is June 4 and you do-nut want to miss what these spots have in store.

Busken Bakery

Busken’s NDD festivities are two-fold: you can get one free glazed yeast doughnut at any Busken location (while supplies last) and celebrate the opening of the bakery’s new walk-up window on Wasson Way. While you’re there, grab one of its signature treats, the Original Kettle. It’s a glazed doughnut made of Danish and yeast dough twisted together and fried. Multiple locations.

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY MOONRISE DOUGHNUTS

Moonrise Doughnuts

Every day, Moonrise features a different cake doughnut to be served hot to you in about five minutes. “It’ll melt in your mouth,” says Moonrise owner Drew Dawson. “It’s a fresh, hot doughnut.” One of its most popular flavors is the Homer, which is topped with strawberry icing and colorful sprinkles. Don’t be fooled by its simplicity—Dawson says that it’s a fan favorite. 3718 Winston Ave., Covington, (859) 415-0308

Bonomini Bakery

Head over Bonomini Bakery and get $1 off a baker’s dozen. The bakery is famous for its “Clunker,” which stakes its claim as the best doughnut in Ohio, according to Food & Wine. The Clunker is a buttermilk doughnut with three different varieties: glazed, plain, or powdered sugar. Go get ‘em! 1677 Blue Rock St., Northside, (513) 541-7501



Kelly’s Bakery

In addition to their normal early bird hours (starting at 5 a.m.), this bakery will open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on National Doughnut Day, so you can grab your celebratory doughnut day or night. Its most popular items are the glazed round and glazed twist, but you can celebrate the Ohio way by ordering the Buckeye Doughnut, a yeast doughnut with chocolate around the edge and a peanut butter center. If you want to sprinkle some fun onto your doughnut, Kelly’s also has doughnuts topped with cereals, crumbled Oreos, and chocolate chips. 1335 Main St., Hamilton, (513) 285-4040



Marcella’s Doughnuts & Bakery

Marcella’s Doughnuts is offering a bacon cronut (a “croissant doughnut”), a special twist on one of their most popular doughnut varieties. The cronut is a customer favorite, but if you’re not convinced to give it a shot, owner Tristin Meholick says it’ll be made fresh for the day, just like the thousands of doughnuts the shop cuts by hand daily. Multiple locations.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JEREMY KRAMER

Holtman’s Donuts

This family-owned store hasn’t changed its recipe since 1960. Holtman’s doughnuts are made from scratch daily, and you can celebrate the special day by trying one of their unique flavors. Customer favorites include the maple bacon, kettle Danish, and glazed. Want your doughnut with breakfast in bed? Don’t fret. Holtman’s delivers with DoorDash. Multiple locations.

For some added fun, check out the Butler County Donut Trail to earn a “Certified Donut Expert” T-shirt and a satisfied sweet tooth.