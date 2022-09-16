This Local Couple Danced Under the Stars

Photograph by Emmalie Christine Photo

Two weeks before Alexa Fleming’s 30th birthday, she and Jake Clark connected on the dating app Hinge. “We heard all the cool kids were using it, so we decided to give it a try,” Alexa says. Phone numbers were exchanged, prompting a call that lasted six hours, but was unexpectedly effortless. “The depth of conversation stood out to me, but also the lightness of it,” Jake says. “There was a lot of laughter.” The two went out on their first date the next night.

Following a May 14, 2022, ceremony at St. Francis Xavier Church, guests gathered at an intimate reception on the Lytle Park Hotel rooftop. There, the retractable glass ceiling was drawn back, creating an elegant setting. “We loved dining under the stars,” says Alexa. “We could see everyone that was there for us,” she adds. “To be surrounded by so much love and joy, with all the people you’ve shared memories with, is an indescribable moment.”

The couple had seen Floyd and The Walkmen perform on their second date, so it was only natural to select the band for cocktail hour tunes. “We loved not only their performance and music selection, but energy and upbeat personalities,” Alexa says.

Photography: Emmalie Christine Photo | Ceremony: St. Francis Xavier Church | Reception & Catering: The Lytle Park Hotel | Wedding Planner: Every Last Detail Ohio (Andrea Rueve) | Flowers: Floral V Designs | Cake: The BonBonerie, The Precinct | Rentals: Dahlia Vintage (specialty lounge furniture), Prime Time Party and Event Rental (chairs, chargers, flatware), BBJ La Tavola (table linens, napkins) | Transportation: Motortoys Limousine and Party Bus | Videographer: Dave Woodland Films | Cocktail Hour Music: Floyd and the Walkmen | Reception Music: Perfect Day DJs | Gown: Maggie Sottero from Luxe Redux Bridal | Tux: Romualdo | Stationery: Design by Molly Dennig | Makeup: Beautiful You by Jade | Hair: Jenny Bellard, Reign Beauty