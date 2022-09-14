Photograph by Dione Wu

Living in Downtown Cincinnati definitely has its perks, and no two people know this better than DrinkingDiningDione and HeyMichelle. They’re not only social media mavens, but they’re also seasoned experts in discovering and sharing the Queen City’s best downtown experiences and hidden gems. So we thought it only made sense to tap into their vast downtown living expertise when planning for our next Downtown Living Tour set for Saturday, October 8.

Here are some of Dione and Michelle’s top tips and things to do when living downtown!

Grab a Quick Bite

Photograph by Dione Wu

Downtown’s thriving restaurant scene boasts not only award-winning chef talent, but also accessible and delicious quick bites from incredible places you may not have heard of. There is no lack of variety from price point to flavor. Whatever your tastebuds desire, you will find it within walking distance when living downtown.

Here are Michelle and Dione’s top picks for grabbing a quick bite:

Dione’s Recos

Pata Roja Tacos is located in Bar Saeso’s back patio. This small, intimate bar has incredible street tacos and Chef Derek knows how to make truly authentic Mexican tacos. The birria tacos are to die for. Bridges Nepali Cuisine has delicious and fresh dumplings, rice, noodles, and more with influences of Chinese and Indian flavors. Two convenient locations in downtown and Northside. Poke Hut is a fast-casual Poke bowl and bubble tea shop has a healthy-leaning menu with raw seafood and cooked protein options. Go crazy with a hot Cheetos topping! Lalo is a Latin Asian fusion restaurant where you can grab tacos or a bowl of ramen alongside guac and queso, or pad Thai and a burrito. Saigon Subs and Rolls. They have delicious, authentic Vietnamese food. But they are only open for lunch, so plan ahead. You can either dine in or carry out.

Michelle’s Recos

Abigail Street. Easily one of the best meals I’ve ever had. Mediterranean tapas, but bigger sharing portions. They also have wine on tap, and everything is just delicious. Senate just reopened with a pickup food window inside Holiday Liquor Bar. They have gourmet hot dogs and are very reasonably priced. It’s such a cool atmosphere inside Holiday. They also have oysters on the weekends which is different and fun! Fillo. You’ll find everything from pastries to Greek salad to chicken skewers. It’s a Greek bake shop that also serves lunch. You’ll find a ton of both savory and sweet items. Mid-City is such an eclectic place. Crazy menu. Try the chicken heart skewers and fried smelt. I encourage you to order a bunch and try everything. Don’t overthink the menu. Pleasantry. I love Dan the owner and he’s doing great things there. They have amazing natural wines and nice bites, and you can eat at the bar because it’s a smaller place!

Meet Up for a Drink

Photograph by Michelle Jones

When you live downtown, it’s only a hop, skip, or jump from your office to happy hour. Part of the convenience and enjoyment of living downtown are the plethora of opportunities to have an incredible cocktail whipped up before your very eyes pretty much any day of the week.

Here are Dione and Michelle’s top picks where you should meet up for your next swanky sip:

Dione’s Recos

Lost and Found is covered in murals, fun wallpaper, and even a wall of doors, which is interesting. So it’s almost like an art gallery experience alongside amazing cocktails! They have a great covered outdoor space too. I always stop here when I’m out at night. Hart and Cru is a newer wine bar in Pendleton created Kevin Hart, an experienced sommelier who spent many years at Boca. It’s an intimate space to enjoy a conversation and a drink with thoughtfully paired bites. You can buy bottles of wine there too. Bromwell’s Hearth Room is a coffee shop by day and a cocktail lounge on the weekend. They also have live jazz music and it’s just such a vibe. Definitely check it out. Northern Row is a brewery and distillery located in a historic pre-prohibition building constructed in 1895. They have gins, rums, whiskey, bourbons, and great beers of course. They also serve food and have a nice outdoor patio. Skeleton Root is a women-owned, working urban winery. It’s kind of off the beaten path, but definitely a unique gem once you get there. Light bites, tasting flights, and beer.

Photograph by Michelle Jones

Michelle’s Recos

Frankie’s Sips & Savories is my go-to place. It was founded by the children of Gold Star founder Frank Daoud, and it’s just such a cool place with a Jordanian vibe. You might also just run into the 88-year-old matriarch of the family one Saturday night! Fifty Fifty Gin Club is a women-owned club alongside Homemakers Bar that pays homage to Cincinnati icon Ruth Lyons. They have great martinis and it’s a classy vibe. Bar Bar OTR has one of the best jukeboxes in the city! It’s small, quaint, and they are hiring right now. If you’re looking for a job, go apply ASAP so they can reopen! Japp’s is always such an amazing go-to. Bob Deck is going to keep building on the amazing legacy created by Molly Wellmann. There are no TVs, a great band, and veteran bartenders. It’s an iconic, wonderful place. It has beautiful sunset views as well. Vista at Lytle Place. This rooftop bar has gorgeous views of the city and great drinks too. It has a retractable glass top roof, so you can visit and enjoy any time of the year.

Savor Sensory Experiences

Photograph by Dione Wu

There is no shortage of things to see, hear, and do around downtown. From viewing giant murals to swaying in the swings along The Banks to listening to outdoor concerts at Washington Park, the Queen City is chock full of interactive experiences that will enlighten your mind and delight your senses. Michelle and Dione have done it all. Here are some you need to add to your bucket list:

Dione’s Recos

Enjoy live jazz at the Symphony Hotel on Friday and Saturday nights. This boutique hotel across from Music Hall has a gorgeous, elegant atmosphere and bar. Not many people know there’s live music there too. It’s a great place to take family and friends. Work out in Washington Park on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings in the warmer months. Experience a different local workout outside each week for free! Play pickleball and tennis at Sawyer Point. It’s always free for everyone! Listen to live music at Ghost Baby Wednesday through Saturday. It’s six stories underground and just such a cool spot. Walk along the riverfront—take the Roebling Bridge or the Purple People Bridge and check out the incredible Cincinnati skyline from the other side of the river.

Photograph by Michelle Jones

Michelle’s Recos

BONUS Tips for Getting Around Downtown

Hop on the Streetcar—it’s easy to get on and off, and it’s free!

Ride in the GEST carts—they’ll get you from OTR to Newport to Covington, and they work for tips only.

Take a NKY Tank Shuttle—they run every 15 minutes across the river and back. Ride for just $1.

What other downtown gems do you know about that Dione and Michelle should check out next? Give them a follow and drop them a DM. They’d love to hear from you!

And be sure to grab your tickets to our Downtown Living Tour to experience some of these recommendations for yourself.