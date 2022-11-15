These 10 Restaurants Are Cooking for You This Thanksgiving

These Greater Cincinnati restaurants are doing the cooking for you this year, whether you want to pre-order a full to-go feast, individual items, or dine out. From classic turkey dinners to completely vegan meals, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day buffet 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu features roasted turkey with gravy and pineapple-glazed pit ham along with cold displays, hot offerings, and sweet treats to cap off your meal. If you’re having dinner at home this year, you can pre-order gourmet pies to share with the family ($40 each, plus $5 for a quart of vanilla bean whipped cream). Pricing for the buffet is $70 for adults, $55 for seniors (ages 55 and up), $19 for children (ages 5-12) and free for children under four. Reservations are available. 638 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 905-6800.

Dine-in or take home a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Seasons 52. You’ll find all the classics on the menu, complete with mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Reserve your table or pre-order your to-go meal, which serves four to six people, online. Dine-in pricing $34.95 for adults and $16 for children. 3819 Edwards Rd, Norwood, (513) 631-5252.

What’s Thanksgiving without the perfect turkey? Order your Turkey Day bird, or a Thanksgiving ham if that’s your thing, smoked by Sweets & Meats. Homemade sides like macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and sweet potato casserole are also available to order. Visit their website to view pickup dates and prices. 2249 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington, (513) 888-4227.

Get your Thanksgiving meal delivered right to your door ready to heat. All deliveries and pickups take place on Nov. 23, and your order will come packaged with heating instructions. From the bird to charcuterie boards to apple pie, Eat Well has classic and unique options to choose from. Pre-order is open on their website. 518 York St., Newport, (859) 251-9355.

Whether you’re looking for just the bird, sides, or a complete Thanksgiving meal, you can order it from this Black-owned barbecue mainstay in Walnut Hills. Turkeys will be smoked fresh on the morning of Thanksgiving, and traditional sides like greens, dressing and mac and cheese can be purchased to go. The Thanksgiving Dinner package serves up to 12 and comes with one turkey and three sides of your choice. Visit their website to pre-order. 975 E. McMillan St, Walnut Hills, (513) 477-6322.

Chart House has two Thanksgiving to-go packs to choose from this year, available to pick up hot and ready on the big day. The prime rib meal pack comes with salad, 3 potato garlic mashed and cream spinach, and your choice of pecan or pumpkin pie. The turkey dinner meal pack comes the same, but with the addition of savory cornbread stuffing and a cranberry-citrus compote. Pre-order is open on their website. 405 Riverboat Row, Newport, (859) 261-0300.

For the vegan or vegetarian in your life, or if you’re one yourself, Herban Vegans is offering vegan-friendly Thanksgiving meals to-go. You can order individual plates all the way up to Thanksgiving for four people. Plant-based “Turky” and vegan takes on classic sides like miracle mac and cheese, southern cornbread dressing and candied sweet potato casserole are just a few of the options. Visit their website to pre-order. 1809 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (209) 683-4267.

Buca di Beppo will be open for dine-in with a traditional Thanksgiving menu on Turkey Day. These specialty menu items, like sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, Italian sausage stuffing, and cranberry sauce, will also be available for take-out. The small feeds three for $99, and the large feeds six for $186. Have a larger group? Buca di Beppo is also offering catering options. Visit their website to make a reservation, pre-order your meal, and view catering options. 2365 Edmondson Rd., Norwood, (513) 396-7673.

Order a custom dinner for up to eight people from Out of Thyme Kitchen Studio. The meal is complete with a local turkey, cranberry sauce, four sides, soup or salad, and bread. Side options include buttermilk mashed potatoes, roasted green beans, and citrus candied sweet potatoes. Chocolate bourbon pecan pie and pumpkin pie are also available for order. Order online, over the phone, or by email. 11915 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Twp., (513) 781-4637.

If you are determined to cook your own feast, complete your Thanksgiving dinner shopping with ease at Findlay Market’s special Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23. From butchers with fresh turkeys to bakers stocked with sweet potato pie, this will be your one-stop shop to get everything you need for your holiday meal. 1801 Race St, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 665-4839.