Photograph by Andrew Doench

r. Gina Maccarone has always been obsessed with art, beauty, and fashion. Superficial? Please. As The Surgeonista, she’s flipping the script on what it means to choose cosmetic surgery. This isn’t about vanity, it’s about power. That means owning your reflection, rewriting your story, and refusing to apologize for wanting to look as good as you feel. She believes beauty isn’t skin-deep. It’s within. When we invest in ourselves, inside and out, we show up differently. Stronger. Bolder. More unstoppable. A surgeon, wife, bonus mom, and unapologetic girly-girl, Dr. Maccarone brings fashion, sparkle, and a wink of rebellion into the OR…because confidence should come with a little edge. Her rule? Be fierce. Be original. Be whatever you want, just never basic.

4012 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211, (513) 400-4750, https://thesurgeonista.com