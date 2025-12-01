Photograph by Andrew Doench

For more than six decades, Archbishop Moeller High School has led the way in educating young men. Rooted in the Marianist tradition, Moeller forms faith-filled leaders through REALearning—Relational, Experiential, and Authentic learning. It’s our educational philosophy that goes beyond textbooks to engage the mind and heart, preparing remarkable men who build community, serve others, and lead with purpose, compassion, and confidence. Through Moeller’s unique House System, every student belongs to a brotherhood that fosters leadership, mentorship, and connection across all grade levels—an experience that makes Moeller more than a school; it’s a family. Behind every student’s success stands dedicated faculty and counselors committed to knowing each Man of Moeller personally, challenging him academically, and guiding him to discover the man he’s called to be.

9001 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242, (513) 791-1680, www.moeller.org