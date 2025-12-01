Photograph by Andrew Doench

In 2025, Ohio Life Sciences Association (OLSA) designated the City of Mason as a Life Science Ready Community at the highest level—Premier. This designation reflects Mason’s long-standing commitment to growing bio companies through strategic infrastructure, proactive policy, workforce development, and public-private partnerships. There’s no greater example of this commitment to scale biohealth innovation than the newly expanded GeneSight genomics lab of Myriad Genetics. Located in the lower level of the Mason Municipal Center, this CLIA-certified lab was built to scale rapidly growing precision medicine technology and expand the Mason Biohub’s footprint to include competitive lab space. This work is part of an overall strategy to strengthen the City of Mason and Ohio’s position as a national leader in the life sciences industry.

www.imaginemason.org; https://lifesciences.whymason.com; https://ohiolifesciences.org; www.myriad.com; www.genesight.com