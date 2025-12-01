Photograph by Andrew Doench

Dr. Mona Foad has been in private practice in Cincinnati as a board-certified dermatologist since 2002. Her vision for what healthcare should be came to life through her Kenwood-based practice, Mona Dermatology. Dr. Mona and her team of 45+ women care for patients through cosmetic, medical, and surgical dermatology. Dr. Mona’s impact has grown exponentially over the last 23 years, and allowed her to achieve several accolades, including 17 years as a Cincinnati Magazine Top Doctor and national trainer for Allergan (the maker of Botox and Juvederm). Most recently, she was awarded the role of national MD Codes trainer. Mona Dermatology has also been named a top practice among plastic surgeons, cosmetic dermatologists, and medspas nationally in the “Allergan Top 50.” Dr. Mona grew up in Cincinnati and has made it her mission to help the community achieve healthy, beautiful skin, and to treat them as she would want her loved ones treated.

7730 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236, (513) 984-4800, www.monadermatology.com