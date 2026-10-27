The Cheese Lady Lands in Loveland

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY KATHRYN HOLCOMB

When Kathryn Holcomb and her family went on summer vacations to Muskegon, Michigan, they always made sure to frequent The Cheese Lady. With both brick-and-mortar shops and farmers market booths throughout the state, the Holcombs enjoyed sampling, learning about, and purchasing cheeses from the women-owned businesses, making the stops a regular part of their trips for more than a decade.

Last summer, Holcomb learned The Cheese Lady had franchise opportunities and a few months later, the retired teacher was signing the paperwork on what she calls a passion project and second career as the only owner/operator of a The Cheese Lady store outside of Michigan.

A third-generation Loveland High School grad, Holcomb says she wanted to bring The Cheese Lady “home” and signed a lease for a 4,000-square-foot former Chase Bank location in The Shopper’s Haven complex off Loveland-Madeira Road.

Although the space is large, Holcomb says she’ll open up areas of the cheese shop a bit at a time, starting with a cutting counter and retail area.

While there are no seating options, patrons will be able to taste and sample cheeses from more than 100 varieties before purchasing by the pound in addition to choosing other offerings from a variety of both local and international suppliers. Boards will be on hand to buy or rent, or you can bring in your own to have filled. They will also offer pre-packaged boxes and gift bags for special occasions.

Holcomb says part of entering The Cheese Lady sisterhood included visiting all of the eight Michigan locations and learning what sets them apart from the others. “I love that you can see the owner’s personality in each location,” she says. “We are all a little bit different, but share a passion for fine cheese and accompaniments.”

But like the franchise owners in Michigan, the cheese will be the primary focus.

“We’ll go on a tasting adventure together, cutting cheese, and creating boards, and we’ll also have everything you would want to build a picnic or a charcuterie board or have a great evening at home,” Holcomb notes.

While she waits for the doors to open, she’s been generating buzz with The Cheese Lady booths at the Loveland and Lebanon farmers markets as a way to introduce the shop, invest in the community, and build relationships. The market appearances will continue in tandem with the retail site.

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY KATHRYN HOLCOMB

“I’m building connections at the farmers market,” Holcomb says. “We’re going to be community-driven and experiential-driven. There’s nothing like that around here. You get to taste it before you buy it. People really look for that.”

She hopes that the Loveland location will stand out from other area cheese shops due to its small-town community feel, the accessibility of the store right off I-275, and the large shop, which will allow them to offer a wide array of product, a specialized cutting experience, and other offerings as they open up more of the space in the future.

“I want people to feel welcome when they come in,” she says. “I want them to be able to try new things and expand their horizons. This allows you to get out of your comfort zone and taste before committing to an expensive cut that you may not have enjoyed when purchased blindly elsewhere.”

513 Loveland-Madeira Rd., Loveland. Follow facebook.com/TheCheeseLadyCincinnati for updates on when the store will open.