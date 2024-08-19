Take Your Pack to Great Wolf Lodge

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

I won the lottery with my in-laws; Mom and Dad McCosham are the kindest, most loving parents and when it comes to being grandparents, they’re on another level. Case in point: the day after Mom McCosham retired, she purchased a minivan so she could fully embrace her Grandma Era.

Mom McC has a “yes and” attitude that’s an inspiration to me and a boon to my kids. During the last few weeks of summer break, she gave each of my kids a “yes” day wherein they got to run the show. Pearl, being Pearl, picked a night at Great Wolf Lodge and even though my two teens expressed initial hesitation, they all ended up having a great time on their adventure.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Great Wolf Lodge is located adjacent to Kings Island in Mason, and so after several hours of amusement park rides, the McCosham crew checked into their den for the night. (I told y’all: Mom McCosham means business! I’d be ready for a nap after Kings Island.)

As its name suggests, Great Wolf is a lupine-themed attraction and my kids received “wolf ears” upon arrival. The rooms are rustic “dens” akin to the kinds of cabins you’d find in Hocking Hills, and my kids were all too eager to call “top” and “bottom” bunks.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The main attraction here is the indoor water park, and at 50,000 square feet, it didn’t disappoint. Having spent many summer afternoons at King Island’s waterpark, the bar was set pretty high, and happily, each of my four thoroughly enjoyed the attractions at Great Wolf. My climber, Harvey, eagerly scrambled around Great Wolf’s four-story water fort treehouse, while Pearl loved standing in the line of fire beneath the fort’s giant, water-filled bucket. Julian, who would happily lounge around reading all day, spent the afternoon tubing down the meandering lazy river. Mary, my second in command, happily rode down the four-story “Alberta Falls” water slide on a tandem tube with her little sister. Grandma, meanwhile, spent the afternoon watching it all from the sidelines, feet up and Diet Coke in hand. As she should!

For the younger crowd, Great Wolf offers fun activities like story time, arts and crafts, and even yoga; older kids will be thoroughly entertained by the arcade. There’s also onsite dining and shopping (including a candy store!) that makes Great Wolf Lodge truly an “all-inclusive staycation” for families. My kids were happy to retire back to their den and enjoy a movie and the picnic-style dinner I’d provided—standard rooms have a mini fridge if you want to pack your own provisions.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

If you’re looking for a fun and family-friendly getaway in Cincinnati, consider Great Wolf Lodge. (And if a day trip is more your speed, you can also purchase a resort day pass.) Between the massive indoor waterpark and robust array of attractions, Great Wolf Lodge makes for a fun overnight adventure for your “pack”—especially if Grandma and Grandpa decide to chaperone.

Great Wolf Lodge, 2501 Great Wolf Dr., Mason