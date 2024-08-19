Take a Step Into Mei-Lin Williams’ Closet

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Occupation: Digital marketer for a sports team

Style: Casual, with pops of color

How would you describe your style?

I don’t want to look super sophisticated all the time. I’m still young. I live in the city. I learned of a capsule wardrobe and started to build that the last year of college. I’ve also learned about color and incorporated that into my wardrobe. I’m a true winter. I go for very vivid pops of color. Fuchsia is one of my favorite colors because it looks good on me, and I love pinks.

What’s a capsule wardrobe?

It’s making sure you have all the necessities in different neutral colors. Work trousers—you want to have navy, white, gray. Same with a T-shirt—you want to have all different colors you can switch out. If you have a bright pink cardigan but don’t have anything to wear with it, it’s hard to build an outfit.

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Why is color theory important?

It’s catering the colors you wear to highlight your features. Someone who is more warm-toned might look best in a different shade of lipstick or top than someone who is more cool-toned.

You also model. How did you get into that?

I consider it a hobby. When I was in high school, one of my family friends worked for a production company that was doing a commercial. One of my other good friends from high school signed with an agency and encouraged me to do it.

What’s your favorite thing in your closet?

It’s this little sweater. It’s not super thick, but it’s long-sleeved. I like it because it goes with any top or any bottom. It’s also a very vivid, cool-toned blue, which is one of my colors in my color theory palette. My friends host clothing swaps all the time. It’s been passed down to me from a friend. I get most of my stuff secondhand in some way.