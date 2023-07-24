Tacos And Blancos: Here’s Where To Spend National Tequila Day

One margarita, two margarita, three margarita, shot! Cincinnati’s bars and taco restaurants are already rimming their glasses for National Tequila Day on Monday. If you want your celebration to go anything like Luke Bryan foretells, hit the bar at these five locations.

Northstar Café

Enjoy half-off the La Paloma and Northstar Margaritas until 9pm, perfectly paired with Northstar’s Signature Guacamole—chock full of ripe avocado and fresh veggies, finished with a squeeze of lime, and served with house-made tortilla chips.

7610 Sloan Way, Liberty Township, (513) 759-0033

Photograph courtesy Northstar Cafe

Agave & Rye

The holiday is an excellent excuse to attend Agave & Rye’s weekly Margarita Monday for half off OG Margs, complete with three sizes (we recommend the “epic size”) and eight fruity flavors. As their cocktail menu header proclaims: “Blame it on the tequila.”

3825 Edwards Rd., Norwood, (513) 620-8228

635 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 360-1060

Cobblestone OTR

Start with a stroll through Washington Park before grabbing a $1 off, pineapple-laden Spicy Pony or Winter Marg with cranberry and rosemary from Cobblestone. Available from 3-7pm.

1132 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Condado Tacos

$5 Espolon blanco shots. Need we say more? Plus, avoid that liquor-on-an-empty-stomach hangover with Condado’s made-to-order tacos, which will satisfy even the pickiest eater among your amigos.

Multiple locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Condado Tacos (@condadotacos)

Mesa Loca

With a patio overlooking Hyde Park Square and not one, but two types of ceviche, Mesa Loca is the spot to enjoy post-work drinks (half off signature cocktails from 4-6pm!) and the sunny weather.

2645 Erie Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 321-6372