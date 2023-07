Ooh la la! Between croquet face offs, a live violinist, and champagne and charcuterie galore, the inaugural Posh Picnic at the Peterloon Estate was a blast. Check out our guests’ en vogue attire—the hats and sundresses amazed—and the delectable picnic spreads.

Photographs by Hartong Digital Media