Swing By SwingLine for Your Next Burger

Photograph by Hatsue

Despite a handful of standout destinations, Madeira has mostly been a “roll up the sidewalks at 6 p.m.” type of place. SwingLine seeks to fill the post-dusk dinnertime void. “We knew it was lacking some family-friendly restaurant-type bar place,” says co-owner Tom Powers. “A lot of people want a cheeseburger, fries, and a beer, and we have that.”

Photograph by Hatsue

Once you get past the overflowing parking lot, which has a smaller capacity than the spacious dining room (there’s plenty of street parking!), you’ll find that the menu offers plenty of traditional fare like salads and sandwiches with a ton of vegan and vegetarian options. But heed the siren’s call and opt for choose-your-own steak burgers.

Photograph by Hatsue

While the topping choices can be daunting and expansive—ranging from the basics like tomato, lettuce, and mayo to onion aioli, sauteed peppers, and mushrooms—they just make the generous, flavorful half-pound patties even more satisfying. Pair one with an order of loaded tater tots (topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and drizzled with ranch dressing) instead of fries and prepare to be full by the time you’re halfway done.

SwingLine, 7710 Railroad Ave., Madeira, (513) 407-7444