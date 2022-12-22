Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: December 22–25

A winter storm and frigid winds are forecast to bluster through the Ohio Valley this weekend, so we picked some indoor (and in-vehicle) holiday happenings to enjoy this Christmas weekend. Bundle up!

Photograph courtesy of the Newport Aquarium

Scuba Santa’s 20th Anniversary at Newport Aquarium

Visit everyone’s favorite underwater Santa Claus and tell him what you want for Christmas as he swims with three new Sand Tiger Sharks and many other toothy friends.

Dec 22–24, Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Cincinnati Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

A Cincinnati Christmas tradition, The Nutcracker characters dance at Music Hall this weekend to tell the story of a young girl Clara as she explores the wonderful world of sugar plum fairies, dancing mice, toy soldiers, and magical creatures.

Dec 22–24, Music Hall, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

This production has become a hilarious holiday tradition for Cincy Shakes. What starts as A Christmas Carol soon devolves into a slightly irreverent look at beloved classics including It’s a Wonderful Life, Rudolph, Charlie Brown, Dickens, Dr. Seuss, and others. But be warned, parents of young ones: this show is not recommended for those who still believe in Santa.

Dec 22–31, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Christmas Nights of Lights at Coney Island

You won’t have to leave your car to enjoy Coney Island’s annual drive-thru light festival, billed as the region’s largest synchronized holiday light spectacular. Tune into 97.5 FM for a mix of classic Christmas tunes and rockin’ holiday renditions synchronized with the flashing light tunnels, dancing candy canes, delicate snowflakes, huge holiday trees, and more. If you’re willing to brave the cold, check out these holiday light shows around town.

Dec 22 – Jan 2, 2023, Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Photograph courtesy Applied Imagination

Celestial Holiday at the Krohn Conservatory

Enter the warmth of the conservatory to see its transformation into a glowing winter wonderland surrounded by shimmering lights and twinkling stars. New this year: a miniature Music Hall, the latest Cincinnati landmark created by the talented folks at Applied Imagination—it was our Best of the City pick for New Holiday Addition.

Dec 22 – Jan 8, Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Holiday Junction at CMC

Miniature Duke Energy Holiday Train engines chug along through festive Cincinnati holiday scenes for the 76th year of wintry whimsy. Have a visit with Santa before his big night, see if you can find every item in the Holiday Scavenger Hunt, and hit the bricks at the LEGO wonderland Brickopolis decorated with scenes from Star Wars, a winter holiday wonderland, an amusement park, a medieval village, and a collection of Cincinnati landmarks.

Dec 22 – Jan 2, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1300 Western Ave., Queensgate