Spooky Boozy Events Happening This Week

Halloween is just around the corner and if you’re looking for a place to celebrate spooky season with your friends, head to one of these events.

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY HOTEL COVINGTON

Spooky Cocktail Pop-Up

Grab a special Halloween-themed cocktail from Hotel Covington’s pop-up bar before (or after) making some fall floral arrangements with Scarlet Begonias Flower Truck. The cost is $75, which includes one beverage, one floral arrangement, and hors d’oeuvres. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5-9 p.m. (floral arrangement class from 6:30-7:30 p.m.). 638 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 905-6600, hotelcovington.com

Spirit Fright Nite

Head over to Luna’s Bar and Grill in Florence for an evening of ghoulish cocktails and even more ghoulish stories. The “tavern keeper” will regale you with some dark and chilling stories from his past and you might see a ghost or two. The cost is $25 per person (which includes two specialty cocktails). You can also get a tarot card reading for an additional fee. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. 8660 Bankers St., Florence, (859) 817-0104, lunasbarandgrillky.com

Halloween-Themed Cocktails with Tastemakers

Learn how to make a creepy cocktail for your Halloween party with bright colored concoctions and spooky garnishes during the Fueled Collective’s Tastemakers cocktail class/club. The cost is $10 for non-members of this co-working space and includes a self-guided tour of the space. Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m. 3825 Edwards Rd., Suite 103, Norwood, (513) 924-5282, fueledcollective.com

ArtsyFartsy SpookyWookie DrinkyWinky DraggyWaggy Glow Party

Blacklight and ultraviolet art, more than 25 wigs, and a fully stocked bar. Not Your Average “Paint and Sip” Class at Pendleton Art Center is just that. You’ll get two drinks and 12-inch blank canvas or 8×10 velvet painting to play on. The cost is $50 for two hours. Friday, Oct. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 1310 Pendleton St., 400a, Pendleton, (513) 836-0592, notyouraveragepaintandsipclass.net

Official Halloween Bar Crawl

If you’re looking for something a little rowdier, join this bar crawl featuring free entry to five watering holes (Tin Roof, Fishbowl at The Banks, Galla Park Nightclub, AC Upper Deck, and Jefferson Social Bar) and spooky specialty drinks. The cost is $22. Saturday, Oct. 29, 3-10 p.m. barcrawllive.com/crawls/halloween-bar-crawl-cincinnati