Photograph by Catherine Grace

Just Q’n

The signature dishes at this College Hill restaurant (including brisket, ribs, and pork sandwiches) are slide-off-the-bone tender. ♦ 5903 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, (513) 496-1453

Alabama Que

Owner Dwan Ward specializes in turkey tips, selling 1,500 to 2,000 pounds a week, which makes up about 60 percent of his business. ♦ 2733 Short Vine St., Corryville, (513) 376-8781

Midwest Best BBQ & Creamery

Here, the juicy jumbo chicken wings are slow smoked then flash-fried, a smokehouse technique like no other. ♦ 669 Justice Ct., Loveland, (513) 965-9000

Ollie’s Trolley

While burgers and fries are the primary focus (hello, Ollie Burger!), the smoked pork rib and turkey tip dinners have a special place in our hearts. ♦ 1607 Central Ave., West End, (513) 381-6100

Goodies BBQ

This restaurant offers Kansas City–style ’cue with hand-rubbed meats like beef brisket and oxtails that are smoked in-house. ♦ 7440 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, (513) 264-1631

Just Cookin BBQ

Ms. Monica cranks out dishes like baby back ribs smothered in sauces at this down-home Bond Hill restaurant. ♦ 1144 California Ave., Bond Hill, (513) 641-3663