Jolie Bousculé Brings Style and Confidence To OTR

Photograph courtesy 3CDC

A stylish new addition recently joined Over-the-Rhine’s growing lineup of boutiques and beauty bars. Jolie Bousculé, a women’s clothing boutique opened in August by Cincinnati native Asia Watkins, offers everything from elegant evening wear to laid-back lifestyle pieces.

Located at 1243 Main St. in OTR, the 570-square-foot shop merges sophistication with approachability. Designed by Watkins herself, the interior features copper piping racks, rose-gold accents, and a minimalist aesthetic that feels polished and welcoming. Its name, Jolie Bousculé, translates to “Pretty Hustle,” in French, a nod to Watkins’s lifestyle brand that guided her entrepreneurial journey.

The boutique’s clothing selections consist of versatile “after five” looks along with more relaxed pieces designed for day-to-day wear. Her shop, which she describes as having a SoHo-inspired vibe, fits seamlessly among other Main Street spots like Pink Rich Charm Bar, Indigo Hippo, and Lunar Beatuy Bar.

Watkins’s path to opening her boutique wasn’t a straight line. She’s always been drawn to creativity and self-expression through fashion—a passion led her to open her first boutique in 2020, Pryme Boutique & Customs, which specialized in refined evening wear and brunch-ready pieces. The COVID-19 pandemic forced her to temporarily close its doors.

“When I opened [Pryme], I was only catering towards the after five, brunch, evening wear type of lifestyles, and then when COVID hit in the beginning of 2020, no one was going out anymore,” says Watkins. “No one was going out to dinners, birthday parties were being canceled, vacations were being canceled, and that’s what my store was geared to.”

Instead of walking away from fashion and retailing, Watkins used this pause as an opportunity to pivot. She developed Pretty Hustle, a luxury comfort and everyday wear brand that would later evolve into a full lifestyle label—garments of which hang on racks in Jolie Bousculé. “The boutique [and lifestyle brand] is catering towards the young hustler, the young women who are grinding every day and trying to make it to another level in life,” says Watkins.

A blend of elegance and hustle is what defines Jolie Bousculé today, but for Watkins, the mission goes far beyond clothes; it’s about empowerment and connecting with the city—and the women within it—that she feels molded her into an entrepreneur. “The women of the city helped shape me to be the business owner that I am,” she says. “I hope that women who come and shop with me can gain the confidence that they need when they’re out in the world handling business. I’m here to motivate and encourage all women of all races, all sides, to continue to strive and reach their goals and dreams.”

Jolie Bousculé is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.