Slurp Away at Genki Ramen & Izakaya

Photograph by Catherine Viox

Whether you’re winding down after a busy afternoon of shopping or grabbing an early dinner after a movie, Genki Ramen & Izakaya offers a simple fast-casual setting for a quick bowl of ramen for those venturing over to Oakley Station. The signature dishes are served in portions so generous that servers should just bring out a to-go box with each meal. For instance, the nagoya ramen comes with so many ingredients (grilled chicken, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg, green onion, and kikurage mushrooms) you can barely see its rich, dark broth. Most of the bowls are filled with a base of either pork, miso, or chicken broth, but for a little more heat grab the tantan ramen, served in a sesame flavored chili broth topped with sugar peas, minced pork, green onions, bamboo shoots, and a soft-boiled egg.

Ramen not your thing? Try the rice bowls. The curry chicken katsu don offers a deep flavor of Japanese curry sauce with fried chicken breast over rice. Curryless versions are available with salmon, shrimp, beef, or unagi (eel). If you have room for a starter, the pan-fried chicken dumplings (gyoza), shrimp tempura, or seafood okonomiyaki will hit the spot. However, it might be best to save the space for dessert. The Japanese mochi is made of sweet rice dough filled with your choice of strawberry, green tea, mango, chocolate, or vanilla ice cream. It’s an excellent reminder to not make this your only visit to Genki.

Genki Ramen & Izakaya, 3200 Vandercar Way, Ste. 5, Oakley, (513) 818-9363