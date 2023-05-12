Six Brunch Spots to Treat Your Leading Lady this Mother’s Day

If you’re still looking for the perfect way to celebrate your mom this Sunday, we’ve rounded up six local brunch spots to fill your hearts and your stomachs.

Louvino OTR

The southern-inspired restaurant and wine bar features a one-of-a-kind menu that will be a gift to everyone this Mother’s Day. Starting off with a delicious biscuit board featuring different fruits and jellies, and you definitely can’t leave without trying the pancake tacos topped with a spiced maple dipping sauce.

1142 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 813-3350

Otto’s on Main

This Covington hub is the perfect stop for brunch with a variety of delicious options from lemon blueberry pancakes to steak and egg burritos all paired with the beautiful indoor and outdoor seating options, this makes for the perfect gift.

521 Main St., Covington, (859) 491-6678

Cedar

Take your tastebuds on a vacation with Cedar’s diverse and delectable brunch menu, featuring yuca toast, biscuit bowls, and even cinnamon roll flatbreads, and you do not want to skip out on the specialty cocktails.

701 Main St., Covington (859) 360-1187

Sleepy Bee

This Cincinnati spot is a timeless classic for a Sunday brunch. Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth? You can’t miss out on the specialty bee cakes; gluten free pancakes made from bee-pollinated flowers. Or something more savory like the Broakley sandwich with thick-cut bacon, broken egg yolk, and avocado. There’s something to satisfy everyone this Mother’s Day.

8 E. Fourth St., downtown, (513) 381-2339

Goose & Elder

Goose & Elder is the perfect brunch stop to accompany a day of exploring the beautiful Findlay Market this Mother’s Day. Serving up unique local favorites like goetta hash and fried bologna sandwich to classics such as chocolate chip pancakes and omelets. Whatever your heart desires, just make sure to try the goose sauce.

1800 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 579-8400

Bellevue Bistro

Located in the historic downtown Bellevue, Bellevue Bistro was featured in our May Breakfast issue, and is a surefire way to fill hearts and stomachs this Mother’s Day. The menu features delicious breakfast bakes that feature surf & turf and spicy breakfast tacos topped with Bb Hot wing sauce.

313 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, (859) 581-5600

