See Lori Himmelsbach and The Kentucky Millstone at a Farmers’ Market Near You

Illustration by Chris Danger

Owner of the Kentucky Millstone Lori Himmelsbach serves up baked goods at the Covington and Ft. Thomas farmers’ markets this summer.

What’s your earliest memory of baking?

I was quite young, being in the kitchen with mom and her teaching me how to properly measure flour and how to fold in egg whites. We were never allowed to sit while cooking and you could never taste the batter. (I tasted the batter anyway!)

Your restaurant is a continuation of sorts, right?

My parents ran The Kentucky Millstone in Falmouth, Kentucky, in the late ’80s. I remember fondly working back in the kitchen, and the hustle and bustle of service. It was a very different time—when going out to eat was special.

Why did you want to follow in their footsteps?

I loved everything about the restaurant industry and a few years later, went to chef school.

Why did you start teaching cooking classes?

I’ve been teaching cooking for a very long time. I was blessed to have a mother who taught me how to cook and bake. I love being able to pass that on to others. Even if you’re a pro in the kitchen, there’s always something to learn. I still take classes. I was in Chicago last year for a chocolate class and New York for a baking class. Even if I take away one tidbit that will make me a better baker, it’s worth it.

The Kentucky Millstone, 201 Mill St., Butler, (859) 955-9099