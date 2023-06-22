Thomas More University Launches Saints Essentials Program

Photograph courtesy Nosorogua via stock.adobe.com

This fall, Thomas More University launches its Saints Essentials program, a campus initiative to promote student health and wellness and ensure students’ ability to focus on their education. Saints Essentials starts in the 2023–2024 academic year for all new students.

The program consolidates benefits that other colleges charge extra for. Instead of finding an exhaustive list of fees on their tuition statement, students will now see one flat rate covering tuition as well as services that fulfill their social, academic, spiritual, and physical needs.

“We are removing the endless fees that create barriers for many students and their families in affording higher education,” says Lyna Kelley, the director of communications at Thomas More University.

The benefits included in this program are an All-Access Dining Pass, which gives students unlimited dining hall access as well as one retail meal each weekday, a $300 credit per semester toward the purchase of textbooks and course materials, parking, year-round TANK bus transportation, intramural sports programming, unlimited access to wellness services, secondary insurance for all active student athletes, unlimited printing, and admission to all home athletic events.

The university is making an effort to promote health and wellness for all students. Through Saints Essentials, students will now have access to the Northern Kentucky Five Seasons Family Sports Club from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, plus the ability to participate in group fitness classes.

This new initiative also addresses another challenge facing students, Kelley says. By including the meal plan, “We are addressing alarming food insecurity statistics on college campuses.” For more information, go to thomasmore.edu/admissions/saints-essentials.