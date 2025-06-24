Scrub Up a New Beat with Cincinnati Washboards

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Derived from West African hamboning and popularized in the U.S. through 20th-century jug bands, the washboard has been used as a makeshift percussion instrument for more than 100 years. By adding thimbles to their fingers, players can create unique sounds by tapping the wood frame, running their fingers down the crimped metal panel, and adding a variety of other quirky attachments to the board.

In 2016, cousins Lucho Pellegrini and Rodrigo García (both musicians, the latter an engineer), founded the first company to produce and sell fully customizable washboards as percussion instruments: Cincinnati Washboards. The kick? The company didn’t originate in Cincinnati, or in the United States at all—the cousins are from Argentina.

Pick Your Board

Washboards come in large, small, and a recently released “pocket-size,” as well as with a classic or rusted panel (the rust creates a darker sound), neck strap, and finger thimbles. Its accessories, customizations, and attachments include hotel call bells, a small cymbal, and jam blocks.

Eco-Friendly

The frame of the washboard is made with wood from Paulownia trees—a rapidly growing tree used for reforestation purposes in South America. Paulownia wood is extremely lightweight, yet very sturdy, making the washboards easy to transport and highly sustainable.

World-Renowned

Based in Miami and manufactured in Argentina, Cincinnati Washboards sell to customers all over the world. On its website and YouTube channel, Pellegrini features his washboard-playing skills in video tutorials and covers of all different genres of music, and their product has been endorsed by big-name artists such as percussionists Dorothea Taylor, Gregg Bissonette, and Jerry Pentecost.

Named in Honor

The origin of Cincinnati Washboard’s name is twofold. Pellegrini and García wanted to take inspiration from Ohio, home to two of the largest washboard manufacturers in the world. They landed on Cincinnati as a homage to their grandfather, honoring his Italian heritage through a connection to Roman leader Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus.