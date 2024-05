Savor Cincinnati returned to the Metropolitan Club this spring for another unforgettable night of food, wine, and good company. Guests enjoyed one-of-a-kind dishes from some of Cincinnati’s most beloved chefs — highlights included Beausoleil oysters, black garlic braised short ribs, and yuzu lemon tart with matcha white chocolate sauce.

Visit Cincinnati Magazine‘s events calendar and never miss another good time.

Photos by HATSUE and Catherine Viox