A Refreshed Rosie’s Italian Opens Tonight Downtown

Rosie’s Cocktails & Pies, the popular downtown spot known for Jersey-style pizza and cleverly-named craft cocktails, will reopen as “Rosie’s Italian” on September 13 with a new menu of authentic Italian dishes.

Photograph by Logan Case

Crown Restaurant Group announced in August that the Pop Art-themed pizza joint was getting a new look and an expanded menu to meet growing challenges from inflation affecting the industry. The refresh also reflects chef and owner Anthony Sitek’s love for classic Italian cuisine, including the scratch-made pastas he grew up with in New Jersey that have become staples at his other restaurants Losanti and Crown Republic Gastropub.

“Rosie’s is a place to bring some of what I loved about where I grew up on the East Coast to Cincinnati,” says Sitek. “Focusing on pizza worked when people were just starting to dine out again in 2021, but as inflation rates continue to rise we knew it was time for a refresh and expanded offerings.”

Courtesy of Crown Republic Gastropub

Those offerings include an Amish Chicken Piccata, Eggplant Parmesan, Sizzling Shrimp Scampi, carbonara, ziti, manicotti, meatballs, and more. And there’s no need to panic, pizza fans: the new menu features familiar favorites like the Honey Pie, Tie-Dye, and Margarita pizzas.

Rosie’s Italian, located at 300 E. Seventh St., will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays 5–9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 4:30–10 p.m.

See the new Rosie’s Italian menu below:

ANTIPASTI

Stromboli

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato Sauce…(11.95)

Premium Burrata

EVOO, Aged Balsamic…(20.95)

Arancini

Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato Sauce…(11.95)

Ricotta Toast

Ndujia, Truffle Honey, Aged Balsamic…(12.95)

Prime Beef Meatballs

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Ricotta…(15.95)

House Salad

Gem, Salami, Giardiniera, Red Wine Vinaigrette…(12.95)

SHARE

Broccolini

Lemon, Chili…(9.95)

Crispy Potatoes

Roasted Garlic, Herb, Natural Jus, Parmesan…(8.95)

Mushrooms Carbonara

Bacon, English Peas, Parmesan…(9.95)

PRIMI

Orecchiette Pugliese

Italian Sausage, Broccolini, Chili, Parmesan…(19.95)

Bucatini Carbonara

Lardons, English Peas, Egg, Parmesan…(19.95)

Baked Ziti

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Basil…(20.95)

Manicotti Alla Bolognese

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan…(19.95)

Rigatoni Vodka

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Calabrian Chili, Parmesan, Basil…(18.95)

Spaghetti

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan…(15.95) add Meatball…(4.95)

SECONDI

Chicken Parmesan

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil…(24.95)

Prime NY Strip

Roasted Lemon, Calabrian Chili Butter…(34.95)

Amish Chicken Piccata

Roasted Garlic, Herb Salad, Natural Jus…(27.95)

Sizzling Shrimp Scampi

Chili, Garlic, Lemon…(31.95)

Eggplant Parmesan

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan…(22.95)

PIZZA – 12”

Honey Pie

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Honey Hot, Pepperoni…(16.95)

Tie-Dye

Vodka, Tomato, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella…(16.95)

Margarita

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil…(16.95)