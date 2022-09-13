A Refreshed Rosie’s Italian Opens Tonight Downtown

Rosie’s Cocktails & Pies, the popular downtown spot known for Jersey-style pizza and cleverly-named craft cocktails, will reopen as “Rosie’s Italian” on September 13 with a new menu of authentic Italian dishes.
Crown Restaurant Group announced in August that the Pop Art-themed pizza joint was getting a new look and an expanded menu to meet growing challenges from inflation affecting the industry. The refresh also reflects chef and owner Anthony Sitek’s love for classic Italian cuisine, including the scratch-made pastas he grew up with in New Jersey that have become staples at his other restaurants Losanti and Crown Republic Gastropub.
“Rosie’s is a place to bring some of what I loved about where I grew up on the East Coast to Cincinnati,” says Sitek. “Focusing on pizza worked when people were just starting to dine out again in 2021, but as inflation rates continue to rise we knew it was time for a refresh and expanded offerings.”
Those offerings include an Amish Chicken Piccata, Eggplant Parmesan, Sizzling Shrimp Scampi, carbonara, ziti, manicotti, meatballs, and more. And there’s no need to panic, pizza fans: the new menu features familiar favorites like the Honey Pie, Tie-Dye, and Margarita pizzas.
Rosie’s Italian, located at 300 E. Seventh St., will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays 5–9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 4:30–10 p.m.
See the new Rosie’s Italian menu below:
ANTIPASTI
Stromboli
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato Sauce…(11.95)
Premium Burrata
EVOO, Aged Balsamic…(20.95)
Arancini
Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato Sauce…(11.95)
Ricotta Toast
Ndujia, Truffle Honey, Aged Balsamic…(12.95)
Prime Beef Meatballs
Roasted Tomato Sauce, Ricotta…(15.95)
House Salad
Gem, Salami, Giardiniera, Red Wine Vinaigrette…(12.95)
SHARE
Broccolini
Lemon, Chili…(9.95)
Crispy Potatoes
Roasted Garlic, Herb, Natural Jus, Parmesan…(8.95)
Mushrooms Carbonara
Bacon, English Peas, Parmesan…(9.95)
PRIMI
Orecchiette Pugliese
Italian Sausage, Broccolini, Chili, Parmesan…(19.95)
Bucatini Carbonara
Lardons, English Peas, Egg, Parmesan…(19.95)
Baked Ziti
Roasted Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Basil…(20.95)
Manicotti Alla Bolognese
Roasted Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan…(19.95)
Rigatoni Vodka
Roasted Tomato Sauce, Calabrian Chili, Parmesan, Basil…(18.95)
Spaghetti
Roasted Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan…(15.95) add Meatball…(4.95)
SECONDI
Chicken Parmesan
Roasted Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil…(24.95)
Prime NY Strip
Roasted Lemon, Calabrian Chili Butter…(34.95)
Amish Chicken Piccata
Roasted Garlic, Herb Salad, Natural Jus…(27.95)
Sizzling Shrimp Scampi
Chili, Garlic, Lemon…(31.95)
Eggplant Parmesan
Roasted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan…(22.95)
PIZZA – 12”
Honey Pie
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Honey Hot, Pepperoni…(16.95)
Tie-Dye
Vodka, Tomato, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella…(16.95)
Margarita
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil…(16.95)
