Rich Robbins Is the Taft’s Rapper in Residence

Photograph courtesy Rich Robbins

Chicago is known for its robust art scene, but Cincinnati is no slouch in this department either. Its reputation for supporting the arts attracted Rich Robbins to the area, and it’s why he’s excited to spend April making the rounds as the Taft Museum of Art’s 2025 Duncanson Artist-in-Residence.

The Chicago-based artist and rapper is the 39th artist-in-residence in the history of the program, which focuses on elevating the profile of Black and brown contemporary artists. From April 10 to 26, Robbins will lead public programs, teach workshops, and visit local schools.

Robbins first gained notoriety in college as a First Wave Hip-Hop & Urban Arts Scholarship recipient at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he (quite literally) developed his voice as an artist and activist. Since then, he’s been recognized as the “Best Individual Hip-Hop Artist” by the Chicago Reader’s Best of Chicago, and his career is a testament to the power of spoken word as art.

Cincinnati Magazine sat down with Robbins to discuss his multifaceted career in the arts, what led him to Cincinnati, and what he’s most excited to experience in the Queen City.

Tell us a little about your childhood—when did you discover performance art?

I was a sophomore in high school when I joined my school’s Spoken Word Club. I was playing sports at the time but knew writing was more my calling. I joke about this now, but I remember talking to my folks about making the transition from sports to poetry. They expressed concerns that poetry wasn’t as secure as sports were in terms of finding scholarships, but I felt a pull deep in my gut.

I quickly became a leader within the Spoken Word club under the tutelage of my mentor Peter Kahn, a.k.a. PK. We went on to work together for some years as Spoken Word educators at my alma mater. His guidance, along with later support from my parents, gave me space to establish myself as a full-blown artist.

How did you become an artist-in-residence in Cincinnati as a Chicago-based artist?

A good friend of mine, Ajanae Dawkins, recommended the residence to me. I saw her for the first time in some years at a mutual friend’s wedding. That run-in gave us a chance to catch up; she was a [Duncanson] resident a couple years ago and sent me the application.

Imposter syndrome set in during the application process; [the residency is] such an esteemed opportunity and I definitely had reservations on if I was deserving of it. Hip-hop artists don’t tend to have many opportunities like this; I’m fortunate to have a strong community that reminds me of my value on a regular basis. Once I came to terms with the fact that I was worthy of this, I locked in and submitted a successful application.

As Duncanson Program honoree, you’ll be leading programs and workshops and visiting local schools. What can Cincinnati expect from Rich Robbins?

We plan to put on creative workshops centering songwriting, hip-hop, and poetry; activations such as live conversations unpacking Black fatherhood through the lens of sons of Black fathers; and of course, music performances.

I can’t wait to bring projects like the Soft & Tender series, my music, and my modes of teaching to the city, and I hope to bring pieces of Cincinnati back home with me. I’m also eager to tap into the songwriting, poetry, and hip-hop scenes in Cincinnati. Maybe I’ll hit an open mic or two to see what the underground is talking about!

Aside from exploring the arts scene, what are you looking forward to in Cincinnati?

Cincy’s ice cream and chili! There’s also a cookie spot called Sugar that my mentor suggested. I can’t wait to try it all.

Learn more about Rich Robbins and the Duncanson Artist-in-Residence at the Taft Museum website.