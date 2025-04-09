Cincinnati Is a City of Bests

Photograph by Lisa Hubbard

Various Cincinnati organizations, events, and activities placed in the 2025 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, organized by USA TODAY. All rankings were determined by reader and fan voting, catapulting Cincinnati to the top ranks of many categories.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

As the second oldest zoo in the country and coming up on its 150th anniversary, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden was nominated in multiple 10Best categories this year. The zoo placed second for best botanical gardens, second for best flower festival (Zoo Blooms), third for best zoo membership, third for best zoo exhibit (Hippo Cove), and fifth for best zoo overall. This is the most nominations that the Cincinnati Zoo has ever received in the competition.

Best Marathon: No. 2 Flying Pig Marathon

The Flying Pig Marathon just fell short of defending its 2024 title of best marathon in the country. The Flying Pig Marathon—as well as its 5k, 10k, half marathon, and other small races—takes place the first weekend of May, amassing more than 40,000 participants across all races. Earning the title of best marathon last year meant that Cincinnati beat other major marathons including New York City, Boston, and Chicago. This year, the Flying Pig Marathon was only topped by the Detroit Free Press Marathon.

Best History Museum: No. 2 National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, No. 3 Cincinnati History Museum

There’s some rich history to come out of Cincinnati, exemplified by two local museums. For the second year in a row, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center took second place for best history museum. Right in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, the Freedom Center offers educational resources on the Underground Railroad and the leaders of the movement against slavery, as well as materials on various modern abolitionists. The Freedom Center last claimed first place as best history museum in 2023. Also for the second year running, the Cincinnati History Museum ranked third, highlighting its ability to take visitors into the past, educate visitors on Cincinnati’s origins and the traditions, cultural movements, and more that shaped the today’s city.

Best City for Street Art: No. 2 Cincinnati

Cincinnati fell short of defending its title as the best city for street art in the nation, coming instead at second place, just behind Philadelphia. With the work of Artworks, the city features more than 300 murals, as well as 14,000 public and private art projects throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. This is the fifth year in a row in which Cincinnati has placed amongst the top 10 best cities for street art.

Best Children’s Museum: No. 3 The Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum, housed within the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal, remained in fifth place for the second year in a row among other top children’s museums in the country. While geared towards children, the museum is perfect for families of all ages to enjoy an afternoon of fun and education. With more than 1,800 hours of programming every year, children can learn, climb, and explore across seven interactive exhibits, including the Energy Zone, the Woods, and Kids’ Town.

Best Pop Culture Museum: No. 3 American Sign Museum

The American Sign Museum ranked No. 3 for best pop culture museum in the country for the second year in a row, following a slow and steady climb up the top 10 ladder since 2022. Covering more than 20,000 square feet of indoor space, the museum features signs from across a century of history, as well as the famous redheaded Frisch’s Big Boy statue and sign, antique sign painter’s kits, and more.

Best Art Museum: No. 3 Cincinnati Art Museum

As one of the oldest museums in the country, the Cincinnati Art Museum claimed third place, after not placing since 2022. The museum houses more than 73,000 works from all over the world, featuring permanent exhibits and famous works by artists such as Monet, Picasso, Van Gogh, and more. The Cincinnati Art Museum has become a center for art and creativity in the Midwest since its founding in 1886.

Best MLB Stadium: No. 9 Great American Ballpark

Despite being only 22 years old, the Cincinnati Reds’ team history makes the Great American Ballpark feel like one of the classic stadiums—and coming in at ninth place, fans seem to agree. With a prime view of the Ohio River and of downtown Cincinnati, the Great American Ballpark preserves the team’s history while also making it a great destination for baseball fans.