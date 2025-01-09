Perfectly Prepped Meals To Go

Photograph by HATSUE

Family Thyme Kitchen

Emma Werle and her mother, Heidi Lancaster, launched Family Thyme Kitchen in 2018, which offers meal kits and pre-made meals. Try the chicken tzatziki bowl: chicken in a vinaigrette of herbs, garlic, and balsamic vinegar, served with housemade feta tzatziki, precooked rice, bell peppers, and summer squash. Price: $2.25–$45. familythymekitchen.com

Juniper Seed

There’s lots to choose from on Juniper Seed’s menu but Alecia Petroze’s “party potatoes” (chao cheese, a cashew-based cream, and hash browns) are making a name for themselves among vegans. Orders are available for pickup from its Findlay Launch storefront (1809 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine) or delivery Tuesdays through Thursdays. Price: $8–$120. juniperseed.net

Heirloom Chef

Jackie Djordjevic’s menu rotates weekly, but keep an eye out for the grilled Greek chicken thighs marinated in lemon, garlic, and fresh herbs and served with roasted red onion, bell pepper, and olive tapenade. The entrée comes with a side of roasted herbed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Price: $5.50–$70. heirloomchefcincy.com

Oh My! Markets

April Adams started her frozen meal delivery service in 2019 to help families regain some quality time without the rush of dinner prep. Try the ravioli lasagna or the vegan black bean chili. Orders can be placed online for pickup at Oh My!’s Loveland location (3307 Montgomery Rd.) or for a free Saturday delivery. Price: $8–$42. ohmymarkets.com

Thyme Savor

Susan Hampton spent 20 years as a personal chef/caterer, and in 2023 she opened a storefront in Hamilton for take-and-go meals. The offerings change weekly but maybe you can catch the oven frittata made with sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese, or the jalapeño chicken salad when you drop in. Price: $5–$25. 222 Main St., Hamilton, (513) 883-2433