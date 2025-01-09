Cincinnati Weekend Picks January 10-12

Photo courtesy Cirque du Soleil

After being cooped up this week because of the snow, it’ll be nice to leave the house and attend one of the many events this city has to offer. Here’s our selection for this weekend.

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal

A new winter-themed show from Cirque du Soleil is coming to Heritage Bank Center. This production combines the company’s beloved circus arts like trapeze and juggling with extreme ice skating. The show will run for four days with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday. Special family ticket bundles are available. Thursday, January 9- Sunday, January 12, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Tommy Prine at Southgate House Revival

Singer-songwriter Tommy Prine is on his first solo tour since being named one of Amazon Music’s 2023 Breakthrough Artists To Watch. The musician who’s opened for Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell is known for his storytelling in songs like “Ships in the Harbor” that evoke his father, the late folk legend John Prine. You must be 18 or older to attend. Friday, January 10, 7:30 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. 6th St., Newport

World Oddities Expo

The touring band of artists, vendors, performers, educators, and speakers, known as the World Oddities Expo is dropping their tent at the Sharonville Convention Center. Stop by the Oddity Ink Parlour to see some tattoo artists at work or attend a workshop to learn taxidermy, butterfly pinning, owl pellet dissection, and Victorian hair bouquet. If you want something to take home, there will be plenty of artisans at the Lost Curio Marketplace. Admission is $20 with add-ons available for workshops. Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Maple Tree Tapping Days

It’s the beginning of maple sugaring season and the Cincinnati Nature Center wants your help to collect some delicious sap. A maple guide will lead you out into the sugarbush to learn tree identification and show you how to set up taps and sap buckets. Admission is $7 for members and $15 for non-members. Attendees will meet at the Outdoor Learning Center at Rowe Woods and preregistration is required. Saturday, January 11, 2-4 p.m., Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Findlay Market Chili Fest

The spiciest tasting event at the market will help you warm up on this January weekend with samples, a canned food drive, and the Red Hot Rumble— a hot sauce competition between merchants. There will be offerings from over 30 Findlay vendors with options like Harvest Chili from Eckerlin Meats, a vegan Cincy-style lentil three-way from Juniper Seed, Mexican Hot Cocoa Mole from Jane’s, and more. Be on the lookout for hidden hot peppers at select merchants; If you find them all, you win a prize! Tasting tickets are available in bundles of eight for $20 or 18 for $40. Sunday, January 12, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Sober Curious Cocktail Class

At this Fifty Fifty Gin Club cocktail class, you’ll make the perfect mocktails for Dry January. In addition to learning bar technique, there will be a discussion on being sober, sober curious, and Cali sober. This $61.20 course includes three cocktails (with no, low, and full proof options), a non-alcoholic spirit tasting, food pairings, and tips and tricks for maintaining a good home bar. Sunday, January 12, 1 p.m., Fifty Fifty Gin Club, 35 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine

Leontine Cinema Presents The Souvenir (2019)

Head to the Woodward for a special screening of Joanna Hogg’s award-winning 2019 romantic drama about a film student falling in love with an older man, The Souvenir. The film will be presented by Leontine Cinema, a screening society dedicated to women-directed films, run by Ann Driscoll and Cincinnati Magazine’s own Garin Pirnia. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day-of. Sunday, January 12, 7:30 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine