A Cozy Condo on the Water Designed by Amy Youngblood

Photograph by David Sparks

As the name implies, a living room is where life happens. But how do you decorate for a life that’s about to get a lot less busy? For a semi-retired couple relocating from Washington, D.C., their preferred choice of color palette was obvious—they wanted shades of cream, beige, gray, brown, and taupe—light colors intended to create an open atmosphere for the cozy lifestyle they envisioned at Newport’s Ovation condo complex, with its views of Cincinnati’s bustling downtown. The couple tasked Amy Youngblood, designer and owner of Amy Youngblood Interiors, to skillfully marry these neutral shades and pop in moments of cool blue, the couple’s favorite color. She then ushered in varying textures and timeless, natural materials, like wood and metal, to create a living room designed for an unhurried—but never boring—life.

Circle Central

Youngblood weaves together beiges, tans, and whites with curvy furniture and decor, such as half-circle side tables, the rounded branch-based candlesticks on the serving console, and dining chairs with curved dark wood backs.

Sleek Lines

A neutral color palette and clean, simple lines are utilized in more contemporary leaning styles. To achieve a balance between cozy and contemporary, Youngblood opted for furniture with sleek edges and wood finished off in cool undertones.

Feeling Blue

Youngblood chose blue not just because the couple liked it, but because it pulled in the colors of the sky and water. “We wanted to make a visually interesting space that gestured to the life swirling around them but that still wasn’t overpowering to the eye.”

Can You Feel It?

Blending textures makes this living room feel curated and lived in. Combining textiles like the sofa’s chenille fabric, the woven rug, the channeled leather ottoman, and throw pillows offers a symphony of plush surfaces that feel as good as they look.