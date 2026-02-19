How to Get Involved in Cincinnati Chili Week

Photograph courtesy Fifty West Brewing

Cincinnati Chili Week returns on February 23 and brings with it $5 to $7 chili deals (we’re talking coneys, ways, chili dip, chilitos, chili pizzas… you name it) at participating chili parlors all around the Queen City—and much more.

To join in on the fun, download the official Chili Week app in the App Store or Google Play. Create an account and then peruse the list of 19 participating restaurants across more than 160 locations in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky (you can even bookmark your favorites). Users can also explore a map feature to see where the participating chili parlors are located.

Photograph courtesy Empress Chili

When you’ve arrived at your chosen restaurant, open the app to check in and earn points towards being the Biggest Chili Lover in Cincinnati. Each restaurant you check in at earns you 25 points. The chili-eater with the most points by the end of the week will win the title, $300 in gift cards to chili restaurants (or $600 if the winner is a Cincinnati Magazine subscriber) , and Gold Star Chili for a year.

Even if you don’t win by points, you’ll still have a shot at a prize. Check in at any four restaurants during the week to be entered into a drawing to win $300 in gift cards ($600 for subscribers) and Gold Star Chili for a year.

In addition to the eats, there are a few other ways to get involved in Chili Week and even earn points to win.

Exclusive Skyline Prize Package

The dedicated Skyline Chili lover with the most check-ins at participating Skyline locations on the Chili Week app will win a Skyline Cyclones 3-Way jersey, a $500 Skyline Chili gift card, and a complete Skyline Bengals bobblehead set.

Weenie Wednesday

Buy a dog, for a dog on February 25. For every $1 donated, Camp Washington Chili will donate a hot dog to the dogs living at Cincinnati Animal CARE. Check in using the app while you’re there and earn bonus points, too.

Attend the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-Ways Night Game

What’s more Cincinnati than chowing down on a coney and cheering on the Cyclones? Attend 3-Ways Night at Heritage Bank Arena on February 28 and check in on the app during the game to earn points.

Coney Mile with Fifty West and Fleet Feet

Think you have what it takes to complete the Coney Mile? It’s simple: you’ll eat a coney, then run a lap—that’s three coneys and four laps total. Head over to Fifty West Brewing on February 28 to take on the challenge.

Photograph courtesy Gold Star

Participating Restaurants

Download the app for more information on each location’s chili deals.

Anderson Township Pub

Blue Ash Chili

Braxton Barrel House

Camp Washington Chili

Champions Grille (Serving Empress Chili)

Dixie Chili

Empress Chili

Fifty West

Gold Star Chili

Hi Mark

Lucius Q

Mercer Social House

Mezedes

Milkman

Nation Kitchen + Bar

Northern Row

Oakley Pub & Grill

Price Hill Chili

Skyline Chili