Cincinnati Weekend Picks February 20-22

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Home and Garden Show

We may be coming fresh off a double holiday weekend, but that doesn’t mean this weekend is short on exciting events and activities. Here are just a few to choose from.

Cincinnati Ballet Presents Swan Lake

The legendary ballet is being brought to life by the Cincinnati Ballet and CSO for a second weekend of romantic tragedy and classic choreography. Starring dancers Tatiana Melendez and Thomas Dilley, this is the first time Swan Lake will be performed by the company in six years. Tickets start at $50. Thurs, Feb 19-Sat, Feb 21, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Factory 52 Lunar New Year Celebration

This multi-day festival will feature cultural dining experiences, a multi-room deejay event in partnership with Asianati, and a family-friendly market, plus Mahjong community play at The Gatherall and Aces Pickleball Bar & Grill. Thurs, Feb 19–Sun, Feb 22, Factory 52, 4590 Beech St., Norwood

Cincinnati Home and Garden Show

One of the city’s biggest conventions is coming back downtown to help you prepare your home and garden for spring. Hundreds of exhibitors specializing in everything from DIY to landscaping to home services and everything in between will be onsite alongside experts giving live demos on the main stage. Tickets are $13 online or $15 at the door. Fri, Feb 20-Sun, Feb 22, 10 a.m., Cincinnati Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Mutual Dance Theatre Presents: Yue Yin Dance Company

As part of the Jefferson James Contemporary Dance Theater Series, the Yue Yin Dance Company from New York City will be performing at the Aronoff’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater. The troupe—beloved for its signature blend of ballet, contemporary, and Asian dance influences—will also take part in a post-show Q&A on Friday and a pre-show interview on Saturday. Tickets start at $29. Fri, Feb 20-Sat, Feb 21, Aronoff Jarson-Kaplan Theater, 650 Walnut St., downtown

My Furry Valentine

More than two dozen animal shelters and rescue groups will bring adoptable animals to Spooky Nook Sports in Hamilton for My Furry Valentine—the region’s largest mega adoption event and one of the largest in the nation. This year, the organization promises it to be the biggest event yet, with nearly 1,000 animals under one roof all looking for a home to call their own. Tickets are $5. Sat, Feb 21-Sun, Feb 22, noon-5 p.m., Spooky Nook Sports, 601 N. B St., Hamilton

20th Century Cincinnati

The nation’s longest-running annual midcentury modern trade show, 20th Century Cincinnati, features 40,000 square feet of furniture, artwork, decor, jewelry, and clothing from the 1920s through the 1980s. General admission tickets are $12.99 and as part of the new “Modernist Mutt” promotion, a portion of all ticket sales will go to the Cincinnati SPCA. Sat, Feb 21-Sun, Feb 22, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

FC Cincinnati Home Opener

MLS regular season play returns with FCC facing off against Atlanta United FC. The return of games also means the return of Prematch at The Park with the season kickoff featuring airbrush and balloon art, snookerball, merch, a coloring station where you can write letters to players, mechanical snowboarding, carnival games, food trucks, live music from Jet Pack Academy, and more. Game tickets start at $30 and the first 20,000 fans to arrive will get a free rally towel. Sat, Feb 21; Prematch 1-3:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Game 4:45 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Stavros Halkias Stand-Up

Rising star in the comedy world and host of the Stavvy’s World podcast, Stavros Halkias, is bringing his Dreamboat Tour to the Queen City. Halkias, best known for his self-deprecating and observational comedy style, should find plenty of material relating to the city’s strong Greek population. Tickets start at $50. Sat, Feb 21, 8 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Bloom OTR Black History Drag Brunch

Over a dozen of the city’s best Black drag performers are celebrating Black History Month with a special drag brunch and showcase hosted by Jessica Marie Jones. In addition to the performances, there will be 90s and 2000s karaoke. Check @bloomotr for ticket info. Sun, Feb 22, 1-6:30 p.m., Bloom OTR, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine

Coco in Concert Live to Film

The Mason Symphony Orchestra will be providing live accompaniment to the Pixar film Coco (2017) for all ages. Adult tickets are $30 for GA and $40 for premium and tickets for one adult with a child under 12 are $45 for GA or $60 for premium. All tickets come with free parking and popcorn and the first 150 families will get a free ukulele. Sun, Feb 22, 5 p.m., Kings Island Theater, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason