Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 16–19

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OKTOBERFEST ZINZINNATI/ CINCINNATI USA REGIONAL CHAMBER

Celebrate German culture at America’s largest Oktoberfest, find your inner comic book nerd, get out on your bike for a great cause, and prepare to be scared at these weekend events happening in Greater Cincinnati.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

America’s largest Oktoberfest is back (and bigger) this weekend. Downtown streets transform into Zinzinnati, a massive celebration of German culture with live music, vendors, your favorite German fare, and (of course) plenty of bier. Don’t miss the Running of the Wieners, the Gemütlichkeit Games (“G-Games,” for short), the World’s Largest Chicken Dance, the Stein Hoisting Championship, the World Brat Eating Championship featuring legendary pro eater Joey Chestnut, and more. Find more details and a full schedule of events here.

Sept 16–19, Second and Third Streets, downtown

Taste the Cov

Tap into your inner foodie on this outdoor dining tour of Covington with $6 food and $4 drink specials at more than 20 participating restaurants, including Molly Malone’s, McK’s BBQ, Cock and Bull Public House, The Gruff, Ripple Wine Bar, and others. Chart your culinary course with the full list of participating restaurants here.

Sept 16–19, participating Covington restaurants

Cincinnati Comic Expo

Comic book fans, assemble. Cosplayers converge on Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend for Cincinnati’s 11th annual celebration of comics and pop culture. Dress up as your favorite character for Saturday’s costume contest, shop dozens of vendors, attend panels featuring your favorite creators, and even snag a photo or autograph.

Sept 17–19, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Dent Schoolhouse

Cincinnati’s scariest haunted attraction opens its 25th season of frights this weekend. Get the full bone-chilling experience inside the award-winning haunted schoolhouse, check out the open-air Queen City Slaughter Yard, or experience the schoolhouse without the actors on guided ghost tours, behind the scenes tours, and more.

Sept 17–Oct 31, 5963 Harrison Ave., Green Twp.

Ride Cincinnati 2021

This grassroots, non-competitive bike ride benefits life-saving cancer research and care. Riders can choose from one of four routes ranging from 15 miles to 100 miles to raise money for a worthy cause. The event kicks off with an exclusive party at the Lytle Park Hotel Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and riders depart on their routes from Yeatman’s Cove near the Purple People Bridge Saturday morning before returning for a rider celebration until 2 p.m. See the full schedule and route maps here.

Kickoff party Sept 17, 5–8 pm, Lytle Park Hotel, 311 Pike St., downtown

Rides begin Sept 18, start times vary, Yeatman’s Cove near Purple People Bridge, downtown