Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 20–23

See art and high fashion at 21c, cheer for FC Cincinnati in playoff round two, celebrate Black art and culture, find your new favorite cup of joe, and bask in autumnal fun at two fall fests this weekend in Cincinnati.
Cocktails and Couture: “Feathers and Lace” Masquerade
Indulge in high fashion, art, and mixology at the 21c Museum Hotel. Guests can view current art exhibits, browse local pop-up stores, and watch an accompanying designer vintage fashion show.
Oct 20, 6-9 pm, 21c Museum Hotel, 609 Walnut St., downtown
FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union
The Orange and Blue kept things cool during their MLS playoff debut and now head to round two on the road against the Philadelphia Union. Catch the match live on FS1, listen along on ESPN 1530, or find a watch party at an FCC Pub Partner.
Oct. 20, 8 pm, Subaru Stadium, Chester, Pa.
UnderWorld Black Arts Festival
This annual festival returns to celebrate Black art traditions with performances and showcases at the Aronoff, Contemporary Art Center, and Woodward Theater. Read more about the festival and the artists behind it here.
Oct 20–23, multiple locations
See Fakes and Forgeries at the Taft
Fakes, Forgeries, and Followers in the Taft Collection puts the downtown museum’s normally hidden fake pieces on display to delve into the history of art fraud and show guests how the experts distinguish bonafide masterpieces from phony reproductions. Read more about the new exhibit here.
Oct 22–Feb 5, Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., downtown
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival
The midwest’s largest coffee expo returns to Music Hall, where they’re brewing up a weekend festival featuring coffee roasters, coffee and tea shops, bakers, pastry shops, and chocolatiers from around the region offering samples, demos, and live music.
Oct 22 & 23, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine
Fall Fest Weekend at Washington Park
Enjoy a weekend of family fun in the park with local vendors and musicians and activities like Upcycled Tie-Dye Art for the kids. To get in the fall spirit, Pedal Wagon will be providing hayrides, and there will be a pumpkin patch all weekend long.
Oct 22 & 23, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine
Fall Food Fest at Findlay Market
Get your fill of fall treats from the vendors at historic Findlay Market. From classics like pumpkin pie and spiked hot cider to some unique choices like mini cheese arepas and curry chicken salsa sliders, there is something for everyone. It’s one ticket per treat, and tickets can be purchased here.
Oct 23, 10 am–4 pm, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine
