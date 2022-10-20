Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 20–23

See art and high fashion at 21c, cheer for FC Cincinnati in playoff round two, celebrate Black art and culture, find your new favorite cup of joe, and bask in autumnal fun at two fall fests this weekend in Cincinnati.

Cocktails and Couture: “Feathers and Lace” Masquerade

Indulge in high fashion, art, and mixology at the 21c Museum Hotel. Guests can view current art exhibits, browse local pop-up stores, and watch an accompanying designer vintage fashion show.

Oct 20, 6-9 pm, 21c Museum Hotel, 609 Walnut St., downtown

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union

The Orange and Blue kept things cool during their MLS playoff debut and now head to round two on the road against the Philadelphia Union. Catch the match live on FS1, listen along on ESPN 1530, or find a watch party at an FCC Pub Partner.

Oct. 20, 8 pm, Subaru Stadium, Chester, Pa.

UnderWorld Black Arts Festival

This annual festival returns to celebrate Black art traditions with performances and showcases at the Aronoff, Contemporary Art Center, and Woodward Theater. Read more about the festival and the artists behind it here.

Oct 20–23, multiple locations

See Fakes and Forgeries at the Taft

Fakes, Forgeries, and Followers in the Taft Collection puts the downtown museum’s normally hidden fake pieces on display to delve into the history of art fraud and show guests how the experts distinguish bonafide masterpieces from phony reproductions. Read more about the new exhibit here.