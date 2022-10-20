Pipe Dreams: See the Mighty Organs Inside This Price Hill Home

Photograph by Devyn Glista

A stately 1875 Victorian home in Price Hill has a surprising rear wing: A 2,250-square-foot music room crowded with pianos and Wurlitzer pipe organs and outfitted with a glittering chandelier from the historic Sinton Hotel in downtown Cincinnati. Organ enthusiast Ron Wehmeier added the room to showcase his extraordinary collection, which includes a nine-foot Steinway grand piano, a half-dozen Steinway player pianos (and dozens of player piano rolls), a gold-plated Wurlitzer harp, and his dream instrument, a 37-rank Mighty Wurlitzer.

Mechanically inclined, Wehmeier has had a six-decade love affair with these powerful music machines and once maintained 65 organs around the Midwest. He’s still the go-to guy for the Mighty Wurlitzer in the Music Hall Ballroom, once featured at the Albee Theater and Emery Theater.

Wehmeier occasionally hosts historical societies and organ enthusiasts at his music room. “The sound is so inviting,” he says. “People aren’t used to hearing something like that.”

Click below to see more of this unique Price Hill organ. Photographs by Devyn Glista.