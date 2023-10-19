Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: Oct 19 – 22

Festivals, concerts, and markets galore await you this weekend in the Queen City.

Create Your Own Gin Drink at Fifty Fifty Gin Club

Celebrate International Gin & Tonic Day tonight at the Fifty Fifty Gin Club with a create-your-own gin bar. Guests will enjoy an exclusive drinks, featuring Northern Row’s own Cincinnati Gin, a selection of hard-to-find international gins and a variety of exotic accouterments arranged in a Spanish-style Copa glass.

Oct 19, 6 p.m., 35 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Coffee Festival

One of Cincinnati’s most popular fall events is back. Hailed as the “Midwest’s premiere coffee festival,” guests can try all sorts of exotic coffees, teas, pastries, chocolates, and savory foods galore. There’s also plenty of barista demos, latte art competitions, live music, and more. If you like your java in the morning, there’s really not a better place to be this weekend.

Oct 21-22, Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Plant Party

Hailed as “Ohio’s biggest plant event,” this event will include 20+ different plant vendors, and a whole bunch of plant shops, propagators, potters, creators, plant artists, and more. If you’re looking to get some plants to keep a little bit of nature at home while the cold weather hits, head over this Sunday.

Oct 22, 1-7 p.m., OTR StillHouse, 2017 Branch St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra with Disney In Concert

Hear your favorite songs from every generation of the House of Mouse at this celebration of 100 years of Disney. From Fantasia to Frozen, the CSO is playing all the hits from all the classics, one night only.

Oct 20., 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine

OutReels Film Festival

This LGBTQ+ film festival will have 19 queer films on display in seven blocks from Friday to Sunday. Films featured include documentaries, original works, and a screening of the 1996 queer classic The Watermelon Woman. Tickets are $12 per block, or you can buy a weekend pass for $42.

Oct 20-22, Warsaw Incline Theater, 801 Matson Place, East Price Hill

Charm at the Farm

Our friends at Charm at the Farm are holding another market. Head to their 56-acre farm up in Lebanon for plenty of furniture, home decor, rustic gifts, and good fall vibes.

Oct 20-22, 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon

Stowe’s “The Pearl of Orr’s Island:” Novel of Passing and Transatlantic Treasure

The Harriet Beecher Stowe House is hosting a talk and discussion on Harriet Beecher Stowe’s forgotten novel, The Pearl of Orr’s Island. Professor Cheli Reutter from the University of Cincinnati’s Department of English will host the talk, which will take place at at First Unitarian Church due to ongoing repairs to the House itself.

Oct 22, 4 p.m., 536 Linton St., Corryville