Food writer and social media star Frankie Gaw may live in Seattle these days, but he’s the first to admit that he’ll always be a Cincinnati boy at heart. His debut cookbook, First Generation, is a reflection of that: a collection of recipes from his Taiwanese-American kitchen, steeped in the flavors of the Midwest. “I always find that the most comforting meals I cook or eat are the ones that remind me of Cincinnati staples,” he says. One of Gaw’s favorite dishes (the recipe’s in the cookbook) is a riff on his grandmother’s hand-pulled noodles, featuring a sauce inspired by his go-to Skyline order (4-way with onion). “Every pizza and ice cream joint I’ve been to since being on the West Coast is forever compared to LaRosa’s and Graeter’s,” he says. “If I make chili, it’s always saucier and more in the style of Skyline, which baffles everyone around me. But I can’t help myself!”
Frankie Gaw Puts His Love For Cincinnati In His Food
