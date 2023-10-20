Frankie Gaw Puts His Love For Cincinnati In His Food

Food writer and social media star Frankie Gaw may live in Seattle these days, but he’s the first to admit that he’ll always be a Cincinnati boy at heart. His debut cookbook, First Generation, is a reflection of that: a collection of recipes from his Taiwanese-American kitchen, steeped in the flavors of the Midwest. “I always find that the most comforting meals I cook or eat are the ones that remind me of Cincinnati staples,” he says. One of Gaw’s favorite dishes (the recipe’s in the cookbook) is a riff on his grandmother’s hand-pulled noodles, featuring a sauce inspired by his go-to Skyline order (4-way with onion). “Every pizza and ice cream joint I’ve been to since being on the West Coast is forever compared to LaRosa’s and Graeter’s,” he says. “If I make chili, it’s always saucier and more in the style of Skyline, which baffles everyone around me. But I can’t help myself!”