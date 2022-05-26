Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: May 26–30

Sample fine rosé, see a twist on a beloved Jane Austen romance, find fun with sharks at the Newport Aquarium, sing along to “Save a Horse” with Big & Rich, awe at the return of the May Festival Chorus, taste the flavors of the city at the biggest food event of the summer, and kick off Pride month early this weekend.

Looking for Memorial Day events? Check out this guide to parades, remembrances, and more here.

Rosé Soirée at Coppin’s

Rosé season has arrived (did it ever really leave?), and Coppin’s is celebrating Thursday with a bottomless tasting of old-world wines paired with small bites and desserts on Hotel Covington’s patio.

May 26, 5–8 pm, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave., Covington

Cincy Shakes Presents Pride and Prejudice

Kate Hamill adapts Jane Austen’s beloved tale of the Bennet sisters with a funky twist and “a good dose of the tongue-in-cheek” at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company now through June 19. (Speaking of Jane Austen, you can learn more about the Taft Museum of Art’s upcoming showcase of her fashionable legacy here.)

May 26–June 19, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Shark Summer Begins at Newport Aquarium

Swim over to Newport for the kickoff to the aquarium’s biggest shark season. See dozens of sharks inside the 385,000-gallon tank through 85 feet of acrylic tunnels, cross the world’s first shark bridge, visit the shark nursery, and get up-close and personal with sharks you can touch, like the new California Horn Shark.

May 27–Sept 11, Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Big & Rich at Hard Rock Casino

“America’s Technicolor cowboys” make a stop along their Peace, Love and Happy Hour tour at Hard Rock Casino Friday night. Read more about the country duo that’s “Comin’ to Your City” in our latest interview here.

May 27, 8 pm, Hard Rock Casino Ballroom, 1000 Broadway St., Pendleton

May Festival Concludes

The full May Festival Chorus concludes their triumphant return to Music Hall this weekend. See Juanjo Mena lead South American epics and, later, conduct Beethoven’s Ninth and Jessie Montgomery program. You can find the full lineup of May Festival events here.

May 27 & 28, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Taste of Cincinnati Returns

After a three-year hiatus, this Memorial Day weekend tradition since 1979 returns to downtown, bringing 36 restaurants and 18 food trucks serving more than 300 menu items and 35+ live acts on multiple stages. Check out the full menu and entertainment lineup at this can’t-miss celebration of food and fun.

May 28–30, 11 am–11 pm (9 pm Sunday), Fifth Street, downtown

Pride Tea Dance at OTR StillHouse

Cincinnati Pride, OTR StillHouse, and the TeaDanceCinci come together for this official kickoff to Pride month. Enjoy dancing, cocktails, fabulous company, and tea, plus learn more about fun June events celebrating Pride.

May 29, 4–7 pm, Knox Joseph Distillery at OTR StillHouse, 2017 Branch St., Over-the-Rhine